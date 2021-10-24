What Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel Said After His First Game Against Alabama

Tennessee and Alabama met for the 104th time in the Third Saturday in October rivalry, wit the Crimson Tide holding a 58- 38-7 all-time record.

But it was the first game for new Volunteers coach Josh Heupel.

The Tide had won 14 in a row in the series, and the Vols were seeking their first win over Alabama since a 16-13 victory on Oct. 21, 2006, in Knoxville. Tennessee's last win in Tuscaloosa occurred in 2003 (5OT).

Here's what Heupel had to say during his postgame press conference:

“Disappointed with the outcome of the football game. Obviously, I felt like going into the fourth quarter we had an opportunity to compete and find a way to win the football game. I’m proud of the effort and strength that our guys played with all night long. We just didn't play smart enough, in particular on the offensive side of the ball.

“I thought after the first quarter, give credit to Alabama’s defense too, we did things that hurt us and put us in a tough position. Obviously, we didn’t find a way to run the football effectively and efficiently throughout the course of the football game. At times, we operated well in the passing game, just not consistently enough in that part of the football game.

“Special teams did a really nice job. The guys competed and played extremely well.

“Defensively, it just felt like in the fourth quarter, being on the field that long, they just ran out of gas in the fourth quarter. Defensively there were a lot of things I was proud of throughout the course of the game.”

