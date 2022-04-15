What We're Looking to Learn from Alabama's A-Day Game

What to watch out for as the Crimson Tide wraps up its spring camp this weekend.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — This weekend will mark Nick Saban’s 15th A-Day game at Alabama. By now, we know the drill.

The first-team offense will pair with the second-team defense and square off against a combination of the first-team defense and second-team offense in a four-quarter scrimmage inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The winner eats steak. The loser is left to scrounge from a pot of beans and franks.

Outside of the possible complications from forecasted thunderstorms Saturday, this year’s spring showcase will more or less resemble the 14 that preceded it. It makes sense that Saban chose a familiar point of emphasis this week as well.

“The biggest focus this week was, after the last scrimmage, was we made a lot of good plays, but we wanted to eliminate the bad plays,” Saban said following his team’s final tuneup before A-Day on Thursday. “And most of the bad plays come from lack of focus, not focused on technique, not doing things exactly the right way, making mental errors, carrying the ball the right way – fundamentals.

“… So the real emphasis in practice these last two days has been getting fundamentally better execution and trying to show the players that if they do this, that’s the best chance that we have to have team success. So I think the response has been, really, pretty good.”

The public will receive its first opportunity to make its own assessments of this year’s team as the A-Day game will serve as the lone peek behind the curtain during camp. Here are a few things we’ll be looking to learn from the scrimmage.

Evaluating the new arrivals Alabama Athletics There’s been plenty said about Alabama’s offseason additions this spring. Each of the three incoming transfers on campus — wide receiver Jermaine Burton, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and cornerback Eli Ricks — have received glowing praise from Saban and are thought to provide instant production at their respective positions. Several of the Crimson Tide’s 13 early enrolees have also earned a positive mention from the head coach. Arguably the biggest draw for Saturday’s scrimmage is the opportunity to see those new faces make their public debuts in crimson and white. Freshmen receivers Aaron Anderson and Kendrick Law have both displayed their big-play ability this spring, while freshman running back Jamarion Miller has held his own in Alabama’s stacked backfield. On the other side of the ball, 6-foot-5, 370-pound defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis is hard to ignore. There’s also the five-star freshman trio of quarterback Ty Simpson and outside linebacker Jeremiah Alexander and inside linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who are all projected to develop key players later in their college careers. While Saturday’s scrimmage is too small of a sample size to fully evaluate the new faces, it should provide plenty of talking points heading into the summer. Who's winning the positional battles? Alabama Athletics The A-Day game also serves as an early indicator of how Alabama could set up in the fall. The Crimson Tide currently has several starting openings up for grabs, including multiple spots on the offensive line, as well as wide receiver, inside linebacker and cornerback. During last week’s scrimmage, Alabama’s first-team unit on the offensive line consisted of Kendall Randolph, Javion Cohen, Seth McLaughlin, Damieon George Jr. and J.C. Latham from left to right. Meanwhile, the second-team unit was made up of Amari Kight, T.J. Ferguson, Tanner Bowles, Jaeden Roberts and Tyler Booker. Things are bound to shake up this fall with the emergence of Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen as well as the return of starting center Darrian Dalcourt, who should be fully recovered from an injury that sidelined him this spring. However, a strong performance from any of the linemen should provide much-needed momentum heading into the summer. Burton appears to be a lock to land one of the starting spots at receiver, while injured receiver Ja’Corey Brooks is in a strong position to claim the other. However, the third spot could be up for grabs. Traeshon Holden and JoJo Earle look like the most likely options, but Anderson and Law appear to be coming on strong. One possible shakeup could come in the addition of Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, who is strongly considering Alabama and will be in attendance Saturday. The speedy receiver averaged 29.1 yards per catch for the Cardinals last season. Jaylen Moody is the favorite to take over the Will linebacker position from departing starter Christian Harris. However, the redshirt senior will have to hold off redshirt freshman Deontae Lawson, who has also received first-team reps during camp. So far this spring, the two first-team cornerback spots have been manned by Kool-Aid McKinstry and Khyree Jackson, who both started during the national championship game against Georgia. Ricks, who is coming off a season-ending shoulder injury, is currently battling with Jackson while Terrion Arnold is another name to monitor at the position. A look at the QBs behind Young Alabama Athletics With Bryce Young returning, there isn’t a battle behind center. However, it will still be interesting to see how Simpson and Jalen Milroe perform as they’ll likely be battling for the starting quarterback role next offseason following Young’s projected departure to the NFL. “We’re pleased with where they are – not satisfied but pleased with the progress they’re making,” Saban said when asked about Milroe and Simpson during Alabama’s Pro Day last month. “It’s a lot of stuff getting thrown at them really quickly, and the cumulative effect can bog them down a little bit. But they’re bright guys. They’re working hard. They’re doing the right things.” Earlier this week, Young said he looks forward to working with the two freshmen this season, stating he’s looking to pass down the same guidance Mac Jones delivered to him during the 2020 season. “J-Mill and Ty are both really good guys, really good players, great guys to be around, super talented,” Young said. “So I enjoy talking to them, trying to give them my perspective. For me, when Mac was playing my freshman year, I was blessed to have Mac over there talking about why he did this and how he saw this. Honestly, I feel like that was a huge part of my development. “And I want to do all I can to emulate that and try to help them as much as possible because they both have extremely bright futures. So I enjoy the quarterback room. I feel like we have a great room. I bounce ideas off of them, they bounce ideas off of me. So I’m super happy for the collaboration that we have.” Who steals the show? Alabama Athletics Aaron Anderson and Milroe generated the most buzz following Alabama’s first scrimmage, while Burton, defensive back Brian Branch and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. put on a show last weekend. Will one of those five play the starring role on Saturday as well? Young also knows a thing or two about spring success. Before putting together his Heisman-winning season last year, he took home A-Day MVP honors, completing 25 of 44 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown without an interception. If Young were to repeat as the MVP, he’d be only the second player to do so under Saban, joining running back T.J. Yeldon, who earned the award three straight years from 2012-14. A running back has taken home MVP honors in half of the previous A-Day games under Saban, so Gibbs and five-star redshirt junior Trey Sanders are also potential favorites this year. A defender has never taken home the award. Although, this figures to be one of the most talented units Saban has ever assembled.

What will Saban wear?

Ok, so this isn’t as important as the other questions on this list. Still, Saban’s stylish suits are one of the most beloved A-Day traditions. Here’s a look at the head coach’s previous fashion choices.