Where Alabama Football is Ranked after Beating Mississippi State

After a wild weekend of college football with three undefeated teams suffering their first loss, here's where the Crimson Tide stands in the national polls.

Saturday saw three undefeated teams (Ole Miss, UCLA and Syracuse) lose; however, all three were already ranked below Alabama. 

So where did the Crimson Tide end up in the polls after beating Mississippi State 30-6?

This story will be updated with the AP Poll. 

Coaches Poll- Week 9

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received, record)

1. Georgia (43), 1550, 7-0

2. Ohio State (2), 1516, 7-0

3. Tennessee (4), 1424, 7-0

4. Michigan (3), 1407, 7-0

5. Clemson, 1325, 8-0

6. Alabama, 1264, 7-1

7. TCU, 1184, 7-0

8. Oregon, 1125, 6-1

9. Oklahoma State, 1030, 6-1

10. Wake Forest, 949, 6-1

11. USC, 941, 6-1

12. Ole Miss, 816, 7-1

13. Penn State, 780, 6-1

14. Utah, 782, 5-2

15. UCLA, 744, 6-1

16. Syracuse, 554, 6-1

17. Kentucky, 473, 5-2

18. Illinois, 469, 6-1

19. Cincinnati, 441, 6-1

20. LSU, 350, 6-2

21. North Carolina, 347, 6-1

22. Kansas State, 261, 5-2

23. North Carolina State, 259, 5-2

24. Tulane, 206, 7-1

25. South Carolina, 87, 5-2

Schools dropped out

No. 21 Texas; No. 24 Mississippi State.

Others receiving votes

Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.

