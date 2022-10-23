Where Alabama Football is Ranked after Beating Mississippi State

Saturday saw three undefeated teams (Ole Miss, UCLA and Syracuse) lose; however, all three were already ranked below Alabama.

So where did the Crimson Tide end up in the polls after beating Mississippi State 30-6?

This story will be updated with the AP Poll.

Coaches Poll- Week 9

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received, record)

1. Georgia (43), 1550, 7-0

2. Ohio State (2), 1516, 7-0

3. Tennessee (4), 1424, 7-0

4. Michigan (3), 1407, 7-0



5. Clemson, 1325, 8-0

6. Alabama, 1264, 7-1

7. TCU, 1184, 7-0

8. Oregon, 1125, 6-1

9. Oklahoma State, 1030, 6-1

10. Wake Forest, 949, 6-1

11. USC, 941, 6-1

12. Ole Miss, 816, 7-1

13. Penn State, 780, 6-1

14. Utah, 782, 5-2

15. UCLA, 744, 6-1

16. Syracuse, 554, 6-1

17. Kentucky, 473, 5-2

18. Illinois, 469, 6-1

19. Cincinnati, 441, 6-1

20. LSU, 350, 6-2

21. North Carolina, 347, 6-1

22. Kansas State, 261, 5-2

23. North Carolina State, 259, 5-2

24. Tulane, 206, 7-1

25. South Carolina, 87, 5-2

Schools dropped out

No. 21 Texas; No. 24 Mississippi State.

Others receiving votes

Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE