Where Alabama Football is Ranked after Beating Mississippi State
Saturday saw three undefeated teams (Ole Miss, UCLA and Syracuse) lose; however, all three were already ranked below Alabama.
So where did the Crimson Tide end up in the polls after beating Mississippi State 30-6?
This story will be updated with the AP Poll.
Coaches Poll- Week 9
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received, record)
1. Georgia (43), 1550, 7-0
2. Ohio State (2), 1516, 7-0
3. Tennessee (4), 1424, 7-0
4. Michigan (3), 1407, 7-0
5. Clemson, 1325, 8-0
6. Alabama, 1264, 7-1
7. TCU, 1184, 7-0
8. Oregon, 1125, 6-1
9. Oklahoma State, 1030, 6-1
10. Wake Forest, 949, 6-1
11. USC, 941, 6-1
12. Ole Miss, 816, 7-1
13. Penn State, 780, 6-1
14. Utah, 782, 5-2
15. UCLA, 744, 6-1
16. Syracuse, 554, 6-1
17. Kentucky, 473, 5-2
18. Illinois, 469, 6-1
19. Cincinnati, 441, 6-1
20. LSU, 350, 6-2
21. North Carolina, 347, 6-1
22. Kansas State, 261, 5-2
23. North Carolina State, 259, 5-2
24. Tulane, 206, 7-1
25. South Carolina, 87, 5-2
Schools dropped out
No. 21 Texas; No. 24 Mississippi State.
Others receiving votes
Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.
