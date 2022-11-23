Skip to main content

Where the CFP Committee Ranked Alabama Heading into Final Week of Regular Season

One team previously ranked ahead of the Crimson Tide lost over the weekend, but did the committee move Alabama up?

It was a crazy weekend of college football. The top five teams all played in close games capped by Tennessee losing to South Carolina Saturday night. Alabama did not play a perfect game, but did what it needed to do in the shutout win against FCS opponent Austin Peay. 

With Michigan and Ohio State playing each other this weekend and Georgia and LSU playing in the SEC Championship next weekend, things are sure to shake up again, but for now the College Football Playoff Committee has an easier job of ranking teams. 

Alabama came in at No. 7 in the committee's latest round of rankings Tuesday night, up one spot from a week ago. The Crimson Tide moved up one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 7, but stayed at No. 8 in the AP Poll after Clemson jumped Alabama Sunday. 

Because LSU has already clinched the West, Alabama just has one last chance to impress the committee before the final rankings with the Iron Bowl this Saturday. The Crimson Tide will need a lot of help to get into the CFP for the eighth time in nine seasons. 

College Football Playoff Ranking

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. TCU (11-0)

5. LSU (9-2)

6. USC (10-1)

7. Alabama (9-2)

8. Clemson (10-1)

9. Oregon (9-2)

10. Tennessee (9-2)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Kansas State (8-3)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

13. Washington (9-2)

14. Utah (8-3)

15. Notre Dame (8-3)

16. Florida State (8-3)

17. North Carolina (9-2)

18. UCLA (8-3)

19. Tulane (9-2)

20. Ole Miss (8-3)

21. Oregon State (8-3)

22. UCF (8-3)

23. Texas (7-4)

24. Cincinnati (9-2)

25. Louisville (7-4)

See also:

Biggest Rivalry Really Not Up for Debate, Alabama-Auburn

How to Watch the Iron Bowl: No. 8 Alabama vs Auburn

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Jahvon Quinerly
All Things Bama

Jahvon Quinerly is "Ready To Go" According to Nate Oats

By Mason Smith
112222_MFB_YoungBr_Practice_RC1217
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's Second Practice of Iron Bowl Week

By Joey Blackwell
Trey Sanders
All Things Bama

Running Back Trey Sanders Enters Transfer Portal

By Mason Smith
First-round pick Jameson Williams tosses and catches a football while sitting out drills during Detroit Lions rookie minicamp Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Allen Park practice facility. Lionsrr Rook
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Jameson Williams' Potential on the Lions Offense

By Hunter De Siver
111822_WSO_KnoxFe_Portland_CTP4871
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer's Support Comes from the Past, Present, and Future

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Javion Cohen (70) celebrates as he leaves the filed after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes.
All Things Bama

Alabama Players Share What the Iron Bowl Means to Them

By Katie Windham
Lane Kiffin, left, was offensive coordinator under Nick Saban from 2014-16.
All Things Bama

Will the Auburn Coaching Search be a Distraction for the Iron Bowl? Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) celebrates his game tying touchdown at the end of regulation during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27,
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Iron Bowl Week with Zac Blackerby

By Mason Smith