Where the CFP Committee Ranked Alabama Heading into Final Week of Regular Season

It was a crazy weekend of college football. The top five teams all played in close games capped by Tennessee losing to South Carolina Saturday night. Alabama did not play a perfect game, but did what it needed to do in the shutout win against FCS opponent Austin Peay.

With Michigan and Ohio State playing each other this weekend and Georgia and LSU playing in the SEC Championship next weekend, things are sure to shake up again, but for now the College Football Playoff Committee has an easier job of ranking teams.

Alabama came in at No. 7 in the committee's latest round of rankings Tuesday night, up one spot from a week ago. The Crimson Tide moved up one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 7, but stayed at No. 8 in the AP Poll after Clemson jumped Alabama Sunday.

Because LSU has already clinched the West, Alabama just has one last chance to impress the committee before the final rankings with the Iron Bowl this Saturday. The Crimson Tide will need a lot of help to get into the CFP for the eighth time in nine seasons.

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. TCU (11-0)

5. LSU (9-2)

6. USC (10-1)

7. Alabama (9-2)

8. Clemson (10-1)

9. Oregon (9-2)

10. Tennessee (9-2)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Kansas State (8-3)

13. Washington (9-2)

14. Utah (8-3)

15. Notre Dame (8-3)

16. Florida State (8-3)

17. North Carolina (9-2)

18. UCLA (8-3)

19. Tulane (9-2)

20. Ole Miss (8-3)

21. Oregon State (8-3)

22. UCF (8-3)

23. Texas (7-4)

24. Cincinnati (9-2)

25. Louisville (7-4)

See also:

Biggest Rivalry Really Not Up for Debate, Alabama-Auburn

How to Watch the Iron Bowl: No. 8 Alabama vs Auburn

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE