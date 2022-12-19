Why Alabama's Two-Highest Rated Draft Prospects Aren't Worrying About Injuries in Sugar Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It may have been a shock to the rest of college football, but after Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. spoke to the media Monday morning, it's clear that it was a pretty easy decision for the two to play in Alabama's bowl game against Kansas State.

For players projected to go in the first round of the NFL Draft, it has become a trend in recent seasons to opt out of bowl games and begin preparing for the NFL Draft. Anderson and Young are rated No. 1 and No. 2 overall on many NFL Draft big boards and will likely sign contracts worth tens of millions of dollars come April.

Not playing obviously eliminates the injury risks of playing in a college football game. But for Alabama's two-time permanent captains, it wasn't enough of a concern to keep them from playing with their teammates one final time.

"I have faith in God," Anderson said. "God makes no mistakes. That’s another thing me and Coach Saban talked about with the risk factor. That was never anything in my mind. I’ve been playing, what, three years here—some of the hardest football of my life, SEC football.

"And if I haven’t had that same mentality going into my freshman year, I probably wouldn’t be standing up here right now because I’d be worried about getting hurt or something. I probably wouldn’t have achieved as much as I would have. So just going out there, playing fast and having fun and not worrying about anything else.”

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Friday that as a program, they have done everything possible to ensure the risk is minimized for the players with a literal insurance policy.

Anderson hasn't dealt with any major injuries throughout his three seasons at Alabama, but Young suffered a shoulder injury against Arkansas that kept him out of the Texas A&M game and limited him in practice for weeks. Still, the Crimson Tide quarterback is focused on the team goals rather than the individual heading into Alabama's last game.

"I mean, the goal is always to go out there and do whatever it takes to win and do what I have to do to do what's best for the team," Young said. "I know everything happens for a reason. I place my faith in God. I'm concerned about doing what's best for the team, whatever it is, play by play, possession by possession on offense to go and try to put points on the board.”

Even with a depleted offensive line and wide receiver corps due to the transfer portal, Young is ready to play in the Crimson Tide's final game. No. 5 Alabama will play No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl Dec. 31 at 11 a.m.

