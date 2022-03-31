Why Jordan Battle Wanted to Come Back for Senior Season

With the option of heading to the NFL after his junior season, Battle still has a few things left he wants to accomplish during his time in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Dozens of NFL coaches and scouts descended upon Tuscaloosa to watch nine former Crimson Tide players participate in Alabama Pro Day Wednesday afternoon. It could have easily been 10 if Jordan Battle had decided to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Instead Battle, along with several other defensive starters like Henry To'oTo'o and DJ Dale, has decided to return for his senior season at Alabama.

"I’m very excited to return," Battle said. "I'm planning to come back to get my degree in December and hopefully compete for another national championship this year as well.”

Battle of course was part of Alabama's 2020 national championship winning team as a starting safety. He has played in 41 career games with 32 career starts under his belt. Battle finished fourth on the team with 84 tackles last season and was tied for first with three interceptions.

With three years of experience in the secondary, he joins a defensive backfield in 2022 teeming with returners like DeMarcco Hellams, Brian Branch, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Malachi Moore, Khyree Jackson and LSU transfer Eli Ricks. Alabama also brings back experience along the front and middle of the defense.

Even with so many returners, in order to be successful this season, Battle believes that it all comes back to leadership.

"I know we have a lot returning, but we’ve got to stay humble, keep everybody in the right mind every day at practice," Battle said. "Go out there and practice harder and harder. The offense is gonna challenge us, so we gotta go out there... you know, Bryce [Young], Heisman award winner, gonna check and keep us on our toes."

Early into spring camp, Battle, Dale and To'oTo'o have all mentioned winning a championship as one of the reasons they wanted to come back for a final year along with accomplishing personal goals like earning a degree or improving draft stock.

With arguably the best offensive player (Young) and defensive player (Will Anderson Jr.) in the country still on the roster plus all the experience returning on defense, expectations will be high as they always are in Tuscaloosa. Winning a national championship is always the goal, and it's something that is fueling the defense as a whole and individually throughout the offseason.

"That’s something that comes with the Bama Standard," Battle said. "Coming to Bama, that’s what’s instilled in you. You want to win, and if you don’t win, you’re still hungry for more. So I think that's the main thing of the decision to come back for us individually."