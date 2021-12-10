Will Anderson Jr. Places Fifth in Heisman Trophy Voting

The Crimson Tide sophomore placed fifth the voting, with two other players from the SEC finishing below him in the Top 10.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr. finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy race. The announcement came on Wednesday night during ESPN during the network's Top 10 Heisman Trophy Finalists Show.

Through 13 games this season, Anderson has been a force to be reckoned with on the Crimson Tide defense. The sophomore linebackers leads the nation in both tackles for loss and sacks with 32.5 and 15.5, respectively. In total, Anderson has recorded 91 tackles and has registered two passes defended.

While fans won't know the order of the top four finalists on Saturday night's awards presentation (7 p.m. CT, ESPN), the order of players who finished fifth through 10th was revealed on Thursday night.

Notably in the SEC, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral finished seventh in the Heisman voting while Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis placed ninth.

Heisman Trophy — 6-10

5. LB Will Anderson, Alabama

6. RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan St.

7. QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

8. QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

9. DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

10. RB Breece Hall, Iowa State