Will Anderson Waiting on Pay Day from Teammates for ULM Pick-Six

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It had been a while since Will Anderson Jr. had scored a touchdown, but it turns out he had a little extra motivation Saturday.

Prior to the Crimson Tide's game against Louisiana-Monroe, the Alabama defense was still looking for it's first turnover of the season. To incentivize each other in the locker room before the game, the defensive players decided that everyone was going to put in $20 for whoever got the first turnover of the season according to Anderson.

Not only did he get the first turnover with a first-quarter interception, he returned that interception for his first career touchdown.

"When I was on the field, I was kind of shocked that I had it," Anderson said Monday. "And then when I started running, I was even more shocked. And then when I stiff-armed, shock just kept coming. But when I got to the end zone, it was fun."

However, despite getting the first turnover, Anderson's still waiting for the money from his teammates.

"They playin' right now," Anderson said. "They keep trying to bring up this NIL stuff, saying 'Will Anderson doesn't need it.' I told him 'horse crap,' so I'm gonna get my 20 out of everybody."

Anderson's pick-six was the only turnover forced by the defense, but Alabama did block a punt returned for a touchdown on special teams, plus Brian Branch returned a punt for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Almost the entire defense mobbed Anderson after his score, but the celebration may have been even more bigger for Branch's touchdown.

Anderson said Branch texted him after the game talking about how crazy it was that both defenders scored a touchdown in the same game.

"It was crazy, especially growing up with him, playing little-league football with him, everything like that," Anderson said. "It was a moment. It was fun."

Whatever the motivation, Alabama head coach Nick Saban wants to see more players on defense reach the end zone this season.

"Will's got great passion for the game," Saban said. "He plays with great energy and enthusiasm. You love coaching guys like that. I think it's infectious to other players on the team. You know, you see the reaction from his teammates when he has success and scored a touchdown.

"We need to do more of that. Not just Will, but everybody on defense. Create more turnovers, make more big plays, make explosive plays, score on defense. I mean, those are really, really fun things for any defensive player, so I know it was really fun for Will and his teammates to see him do it."