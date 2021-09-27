Windham Wrap-up: Alabama's 100-game Streak Looks More Impressive After Weekend's Results

An already impressive streak for Alabama football reached a monumental marker on Saturday after Alabama's win over Southern Miss. With the win, the Crimson Tide has now beaten 100 straight unranked opponents.

Now, it may seem like that is just what is expected and what should always happen. However, if you look at the results around the country, you quickly realize it is indeed not what always happens.

Coming into Saturday's schedule, the next closest streak to Alabama was Clemson with 36 straight wins against unranked foes. The Tigers would go on to lose to unranked North Carolina State 27-21 in overtime, thus snapping that streak.

Three other teams ranked in the AP Top 25 (No. 14 Iowa State, No. 21 North Carolina and No. 25 Kansas State) also lost to unranked teams on Saturday, and No. 23 Auburn needed a last minute 98-yard drive to beat 1-2 Georgia State.

Some of the consistently top programs in college football over the last few seasons like Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Clemson have all lost to unranked teams.

In 2018, Ohio State got blown out by Purdue. In 2019, Georgia lost to an unranked South Carolina team in Athens. Last season, Oklahoma lost to unranked Kansas State. Prior to the loss to the Wolfpack on Saturday, Clemson lost to a 3-3 Syracuse team in 2017.

Heck, in its first game after winning the national championship with one of the best teams in college football history, LSU lost to Mississippi State at home in 2020.

Just because some of these teams lost to unranked foes does not mean it automatically ends their season. Clemson still made the playoffs in 2017 and Ohio State nearly did in 2018. Georgia still won the SEC East in 2018, but these losses should put it into perspective just how impressive Alabama's 100-game streak is.

Like all good things, it will come to an end one day. But for the last 14 years, Alabama fans have been able to breathe easy when the Crimson Tide lines up against an unranked team.