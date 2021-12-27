Windham Wrap-up: Alabama's History in AT&T Stadium

The Crimson Tide is making its sixth appearance in the home of the Dallas Cowboy's for this week's CFP semifinal.

If Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is known as Bryant-Denny East, then it might be time to start calling AT&T Stadium in Dallas Bryant-Denny West as Alabama will be playing there for the sixth time since 2012 when it takes the field against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Friday.

It is a location that the Crimson Tide has found much success with a perfect 5-0 record since their first appearance there in 2012. That 2012 game against Michigan got things started with a bang and a dominating 41-14 win in the season opener. Alabama would go on to win the national championship that.

Next up was the 2015 kickoff game against another Big Ten opponent, this time Wisconsin. It was another Alabama win, and that game kicked off Derrick Henry's Heisman season with 147 yards and three touchdowns.

Alabama would return to AT&T Stadium that December for the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan State. The Crimson Tide drubbed the Spartans 38-0 which provided the infamous Jonathan Allen quote about who shuts out teams in the CFP. "Alabama does," he calmly said.

Less than two weeks later, Alabama beat Clemson in Arizona for the national championship.

Alabama opened the 2016 season again in the home of the Dallas Cowboys, but for the first time, it was against a non-Big Ten opponent. Instead, it was to be between two of the most storied programs in college football: the Alabama Crimson Tide and the USC Trojans.

It didn't turn out to be a storied game, at least not for USC. The game wasn't close at all as Jalen Hurts took over the role as Alabama's starting quarterback as a true freshman and the Tide rolled over USC 52-6.

The Crimson Tide and Trojans were actually supposed to rematch to open the 2020 season in the same location, but that game got cancelled when COVID completely altered the 2020 football season and the SEC moved to a conference-only regular season schedule.

The most recent trip to Jerry's World might be the most unique. It was the site of the 2021 Rose Bowl. But because of COVID regulations in California, the game could not be held at its traditional site in Pasadena. It was moved to Dallas, which was no problem for Alabama or its fans. The Crimson Tide once again had a dominating performance, beating Notre Dame 31-14 on the way to the 2020 national title.

Now, Alabama has another shot in Dallas. This week, the Crimson Tide will slip into an experience that many on the team are familiar with. The opponent on the other hand, has never played in a game of this magnitude. This is not only the first playoff appearance for Cincinnati, but for any non-Power Five school.

The spotlight will shine brightly on both teams, but it is a spotlight that Alabama is used to. We'll have to see how the Bearcats handle the pressure, but it's something that the Crimson Tide is prepared for.

BamaCentral is also prepared to bring you all the coverage from Dallas that we're allowed. Joey Blackwell is already on the ground in Texas. I will be there on Tuesday, and the rest of the BamaCentral crew will be arriving on Wednesday. Follow along all week long as we bring you coverage from Bryant-Denny West.