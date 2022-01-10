Windham Wrap-up: Time for Talking is Up, Game Day is Here

It is finally game day in Indianapolis for the biggest game of the year between Alabama and Georgia.

Alabama vs. Georgia.

Nick Saban vs. Kirby Smart

Defending national champions vs. a 41-year championship drought

Brock Bowers vs. the Alabama defense

Bryce Young and Jameson Williams vs. the Georgia defense

The rematch.

There are a million ways this game has been broken down and analyzed since it was determined on New Year's Eve that No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia would meet for the national championship. None of that will matter when the two teams meet in Indianapolis Monday night.

Saban's record against Smart won't matter. It doesn't matter that Georgia hasn't beaten Alabama since 2007. It doesn't matter that the Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs a little over a month ago. It doesn't matter what writers like me, or TV commentators or fans on social media have to say or think anymore. It all comes down to what happens on the field for four quarters (or more) between Alabama and Georgia.

During the final media availability on Sunday between the two head coaches, Saban said the pregame angles and storylines will fade away once the ball is kicked off.

"So that's how you have to prepare and that's how you have to focus, and that's what you need to be concerned about, because I think once the game starts, five minutes into the game I don't know that anybody's thinking about all this stuff that you all talk about," Saban said. "They're trying to win their box. They're trying to do what they can to do to help their team, both sides of the ball. So we expect that, and that's what our players need to be focused on."

