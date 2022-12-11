Skip to main content

With a Tough Start Offensively, Alabama Shows their Toughness in Win over Southern Miss.

With a season high in three-point attempts, Alabama shows that even when they start slow, the offense can pick it up when needed.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Crimson Tide could not shoot the ball in the first quarter, as they started the game three-of-eight, with two threes and a pair of free throws, and were down 12-8 at the end of it.

"It's hard to get a transition game going when you can't get stops." said Head Coach Kristy Curry.

Then Alabama picked it up, with a 16 point second quarter, including a 13-2 run, where they shot 50 percent from the field, and a three-for-nine mark from three to take a 32-27 lead into halftime.

"I thought we did a much better job getting in transition and getting baskets.

Brittany Davis continued to shine for Alabama, scoring 15 of Alabama's 18 third quarter points and the Tide never looked back, getting the nine point win after a slow fourth quarter.

"We have so many different weapons, you have to play great team defense against us, and somebody is going to be open and make plays, and Brittany was able to do that." added Curry.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alabama their two sides today, with one side being a team that finds in hard to score and struggle without the three. The other side of this Alabama team is one that is gritty, tough to stop even on bad nights, and all-around deep enough to give teams trouble without the likes of Brittany Davis.

"We tell our players, take the open shot...our team was able to find her open." said Curry "Credit to the team for getting the ugly win after finals, to get this win was important." added Curry.

The Crimson Tide's defense was a major key in the win today, and even though they did not establish their normal full court press defense, the Eagles found it very hard to score, shooting just 37 percent from the field in the game.

The Eagles could not break down Alabama after the first quarter. Once Alabama stopped the inside penetration, Southern Miss was not able to score efficiently and the Crimson Tide rode that effort to the end of the game.

The fourth quarter was where the defense really shined, allowing just 10 points and holding Southern Miss to three-of-fifteen shooting and no threes off six attempts.     

"Really good teams find a way to win when teams are trying to shorten possessions, and while it wasn't our best day overall but I'm really proud for finding a way to win." added Curry.

Alabama will look ahead to their next game against Little Rock on Dec. 15 in Tuscaloosa to try and get their sixth straight win.

Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Eagles leaves the field and acknowledges the Eagle fans as the Philadelphia Eagles came to East Rutherford, NJ and defeat their division rivals the New York Giants 48-22 on December 11, 2022. Philadelphia Eagles Came To East Rutherford Nj And Defeat Their Division Rivals The New York Giants 48 22 On December 11 2022
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 14: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles Clinch the Playoffs

By Hunter De Siver
RS_15736
All Things Bama

How To Watch: No. 8 Alabama Basketball vs. Memphis

By Mason Smith
Jada Rice gets a rebound against Georgia in the SEC Tournament
All Things Bama

Alabama beat Southern Miss. 56-47 to Earn Fifth Straight Win

By Joe Schatz
RS_13032
All Things Bama

Full-Court Press: Takeaways From Alabama Basketball at Houston

By Blake Byler
Crimson Tikes: And Counting ...
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: And Counting ...

By Anthony Sisco
RS_25498 2
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 11, 2022

By Mason Smith
RS_13082
All Things Bama

Unlikely Heroes Stepped Up in Alabama's Win Over No. 1 Houston

By Blake Byler
RS_25798
All Things Bama

Instant Classic: No. 8 Alabama Basketball Topples No. 1 Houston on the Road, 71-65

By Joey Blackwell