With a Tough Start Offensively, Alabama Shows their Toughness in Win over Southern Miss.

The Crimson Tide could not shoot the ball in the first quarter, as they started the game three-of-eight, with two threes and a pair of free throws, and were down 12-8 at the end of it.

"It's hard to get a transition game going when you can't get stops." said Head Coach Kristy Curry.

Then Alabama picked it up, with a 16 point second quarter, including a 13-2 run, where they shot 50 percent from the field, and a three-for-nine mark from three to take a 32-27 lead into halftime.

"I thought we did a much better job getting in transition and getting baskets.

Brittany Davis continued to shine for Alabama, scoring 15 of Alabama's 18 third quarter points and the Tide never looked back, getting the nine point win after a slow fourth quarter.

"We have so many different weapons, you have to play great team defense against us, and somebody is going to be open and make plays, and Brittany was able to do that." added Curry.

Alabama their two sides today, with one side being a team that finds in hard to score and struggle without the three. The other side of this Alabama team is one that is gritty, tough to stop even on bad nights, and all-around deep enough to give teams trouble without the likes of Brittany Davis.

"We tell our players, take the open shot...our team was able to find her open." said Curry "Credit to the team for getting the ugly win after finals, to get this win was important." added Curry.

The Crimson Tide's defense was a major key in the win today, and even though they did not establish their normal full court press defense, the Eagles found it very hard to score, shooting just 37 percent from the field in the game.

The Eagles could not break down Alabama after the first quarter. Once Alabama stopped the inside penetration, Southern Miss was not able to score efficiently and the Crimson Tide rode that effort to the end of the game.

The fourth quarter was where the defense really shined, allowing just 10 points and holding Southern Miss to three-of-fifteen shooting and no threes off six attempts.

"Really good teams find a way to win when teams are trying to shorten possessions, and while it wasn't our best day overall but I'm really proud for finding a way to win." added Curry.

Alabama will look ahead to their next game against Little Rock on Dec. 15 in Tuscaloosa to try and get their sixth straight win.