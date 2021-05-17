With Successful SEC Softball Tournament, We Are Seeing a Light at the End of a Dark Tunnel

Alabama's athletic department pulled together to host the SEC Tournament at the end of an unusual and trying academic year

Alabama was ready and waiting last year to host the SEC Softball Tournament. COVID-19 made sure that didn’t happen.

Everything was paused.

Then there was the long wait to find out whether Alabama would remain the host this year once the season was green-lighted.

It was a long, difficult process, but this past week the University of Alabama finally got to show some Southern hospitality as host for the SEC Tournament, which the Crimson Tide won.

UA didn’t waste any time. As soon as the Crimson Tide finished off a sweep of Ole Miss last Saturday, the grounds crew got to work getting the field ready for the tournament, which started three days later.

“It was definitely an evolving process overall,” said UA Assistant Director of Games/Event Management Lindsey Jones. “The SEC was wonderful in guiding us through the whole thing and offering support, as well as our administration, to make this the best championship possible.

“We were just excited to still have the opportunity to host.”

By all accounts the tournament was a success, not just with planning and execution by the athletic staff.

It was a lot more than just a tournament. It signified something bigger. It's been a trying academic year with careful protocols, playing in front of limited fans with masks and social distancing. Last week’s tournament was almost like a light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel.

“I want to say thanks to our administration, all the game-day people, who have been incredible,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said of the SEC Tournament. I told our entire staff that after it’s all done and over with, I’ll take everybody out to eat and celebrate. They definitely earned a pat on the back.”

Stadium capacity was still not full, but a healthy gathering of fans packed Rhoads Stadium – more than had been allowed during the regular season.

Rules on wearing masks are more lax with more people getting vaccinated for COVID-19, which means full seating capacity isn't far behind. Alabama football already announced the 2021 season will have full stadium seating in the fall.

Now UA turns its attention to hosting another big tournament, the NCAA Regional. Alabama, the No. 3 overall seed, welcomes Clemson, Alabama State and Troy to Rhoads Stadium. Alabama (45-7) faces Alabama State on Friday at 5 p.m.

Seating is still half capacity, but tickets are already sold out.