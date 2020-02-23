Bama Central
Alabama Women’s Basketball Stuns No. 9 Mississippi State With Fourth-Quarter Comeback

Allie Wright

The Alabama women’s basketball team put up more than a fight against No. 9 Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon in Starkville, Miss. The Crimson Tide walked away with the 66-64 win after staying neck and neck with the Bulldogs.

A layup with three seconds left to go on the clock by sophomore guard Megan Abrams was the final push that Alabama needed to head home with the win. 

Junior Jasmine Walker led the Crimson Tide with her 20 points. Walker also finished the game with four rebounds and one assist.

This story will be updated.

