World Games Create Homecoming Opportunity for Two of Alabama Softball's Greatest

Even though their times at Alabama never overlapped, Montana Fouts and Haylie McCleney now to get to play on the same team.

HOOVER, Ala. — Haylie McCleney spent years roaming the outfield at Rhoads Stadium, anchored in center field. But her range extended far beyond the normal parameters of center field as she made highlight reel plays season after season.

Her face is now displayed across the wall at Rhoads making one of her patented diving catches as one of the legends of Alabama softball.

This week at the World Games, McCleney hasn't had to make as many diving stops or even just regular catches because the pitching staff for Team USA has been so dominant. One of those pitchers is current Alabama superstar Montana Fouts.

The rising fifth-year senior is considered by many to be the face of college softball. With the rise of NIL in college athletics, Fouts has quickly become one of the most popular and recognizable female athletes in the country.

McCleney and Fouts are two of the top products to ever come out of the program Patrick Murphy has built in Tuscaloosa. And now because of the World Games, they get to play together on the same team representing their country. Getting to do it in the state of Alabama, at the Hoover Met less than an hour from the Alabama campus, makes it all the more special.

"To play on the biggest stage for our entire season, to be able to play that in the state of Alabama out of literally all the places in the world the games could be played at, it’s here," McCleney said after Sunday's doubleheader against Italy and Chinese Taipei. "And I think these are the best softball fans in the world, not just the country, and I think you saw a glimpse of that tonight. It’s a surreal moment for me. I grew up going to Barons games here. I never dreamed as a female athlete that I’d be able to play on this field."

Even though Fouts is from Kentucky, she has spent the last four years repping the Crimson Tide and told Hoover's mayor that this week felt like a homecoming for her. It is literally a homecoming for McCleney, who grew up less than 40 minutes from Hoover.

"Just playing for Team USA and being able to wear this jersey and traveling solidifies more for me that Alabama fans are the best fans in the country, especially for softball," Fouts said.

McCleney has been a part of the USA Softball Women's National Team since 2014, playing in multiple World Cups, Pan American Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Fouts has played with the U-19 Women's National Team in the past, but this summer is the first time she has been able to play for Team USA.

"I think it’s just a testament to the legacy of the program, and the kind of people Murph gives out from his program, and how he pours into us as people," McCleney said about Fouts. "USA’s been a character-driven program for as long as it’s been around. I think the same is said for Alabama. For me to finally have another Alabama player on the team is amazing. Even though we didn’t play together at school, I love it. It’s a people first, player second, type of mentality both at Alabama and here. Our players just fit right in, and I think you saw that with her."

McCleney and Fouts have both been major contributors in Team USA's undefeated run through the World Games so far heading into Wednesday night's gold medal matchup with Japan.

In the leadoff spot, McCleney has seven hits to lead Team USA and is hitting .583 with five RBIs and four runs scored. Fouts has appeared twice in relief and has not allowed a run in five innings pitched with 13 strikeouts.

Fouts is the second youngest pitcher on the roster, only a month older than UCLA's Megan Faraimo. The three other pitchers on the staff are all veterans, including the legendary Monica Abbott. Fouts wears No. 14 for the Crimson Tide, but has been donning a No. 41 jersey for Team USA because 14 is taken by Abbott.

The veteran pitcher has represented the U.S. for more than a decade now and was recognized before Monday's game with a lifetime achievement award from the World Baseball Softball Confederation. Abbott said she sees the potential in Fouts.

"Montana in particular, she comes from a great softball school with a big crowd, but when you you jump up to the international level from the college level, it's definitely a jump athletically as far as like just demands of what you need to be successful and just the way you think about the game," Abbott said. "So as she continues to play for USA, just looking forward to watching her continue to thrive and grow and hopefully bring some of that experience back to Tuscaloosa."

Fouts will also bring back to Tuscaloosa knowledge and instruction she has learned from other veteran players and the Team USA coaching staff. She said she's learning to soak in the moment and improving her defensive skills.

Abbott spent four years as an All-American at Tennessee, but Team USA also connects current SEC players that have played against each other the last few seasons like LSU's Taylor Pleasants and Florida's Charla Echols. Pleasants, who hit a two-run home run in the win over Canada, said it's awesome getting to play with the people she normally plays against.

"Getting to learn so many different things from different people, like Montana sees a different side of the game than I do," Pleasants said. "Charla sees a different side, but same side of the field, but it's just it's cool to be here and learn from other people."

Now all of Team USA prepares for the gold medal game against Japan. For Fouts and McCleney, the fans at the Hoover Met make them feel right at home. Instead of "roll tide roll" chants, it's U-S-A this week.

Playing in Alabama, the loudest cheers of the games have come for McCleney and Fouts. Like during McCleney's bases clearing double against Australia in the semifinals, or Fouts final strikeout in the win over Italy. But hearing the crowd chant USA while she was on the mound, gave Fouts chills and moment she will never forget.

"I was just excited," Fouts said. "It was great to have that big of a crowd, and I think the Rhoads House kind of prepares us for that, so I was excited to get back out there and wear this uniform

McCleney said this rematch with Japan is the game they've been waiting for. She wants the opportunity to redeem the gold medal loss at the Tokyo Olympics, especially on home turf, but said it is a rivalry with a lot of respect between the two sides. Even though they haven't been together for very long, McCleney feels like things are starting to click for Team USA heading into the 8 p.m. matchup against Japan on Wednesday.

"We’re starting to gel at the right time," McCleney said. "We don’t have a lot of time together, we’ve been together for a couple weeks now, so we’re kind of learning on the fly and learning each other on the fly, but I think we’re peaking at the right time."