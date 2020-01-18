Alabama Gymnastics Falls to No. 1 Oklahoma, 198.250-197.400

Tuscaloosa, Ala. — A record-breaking score wasn't enough for the No. 9 Alabama gymnastics team as the Crimson Tide dropped its home opener to No. 1 Oklahoma, 198.250-197.400.

The score marks the fourth time the Crimson Tide has scored a 197 in a home opener as well as the highest team score since 2018.

“We are a dynamic team. I think we have four events we can put together. At the end of the day, I am so impressed with how this team continues to just go all in” said head coach Dana Duckworth, “I want them to use this, and know, and believe, that there's more in them. If we are consistent over time, we'll let that all play out.”

Last season it took Alabama 11 home meets to score a 49.400 or higher on beam. The beam high was achieved in Alabama’s second meet this season, recording an exact 49.400.

Not only was the beam score a record high, the uneven bars score also hit the top. Alabama’s 49.425 was also its best score since 2018.

A total of 13 gymnasts competed for Alabama tonight, including three freshman who all scored a 9.850 or better.

Alabama started the night off with Senior Maddie Desch scoring a 9.8 on vault. Junior Lexi Graber held the highest first round score of the evening for Alabama with a 9.9. Oklahoma started its lead on the bars, claiming a 49.575 score. Alabama finished the first round with a 49.250.

The second round consisted of Alabama on the bars and Oklahoma on vault. Senior Wynter Childers opened up the second round with a 9.850. Freshman Makarri Doggette was the only Alabama gymnast to land a 9.950 on bars during the meet, moving the Crimson Tide to a running score of 98.675. Oklahoma maintained the lead after Maggie Nichols scored a 10.000, with a running score of 99.200.

Desch made her second introduction with the beam, starting the third round with a 9.800. Luisa Blanco held the lead on beam with a 9.925, pushing Alabama’s score to 49.400 with a running score of 148.075. Oklahoma finished the third round with a running score of 148.750.

Senior Shea Mahoney walked Alabama into the fourth and final round with her 9.825 on the floor. Doggette led the team with a 9.925, while Desch followed with a 9.900. Alabama ended the match with 197.400 while Oklahoma claimed the victory with 198.250.

The Crimson Tide travels to Texas to compete in the 2020 Metroplex Challenge on Jan. 25. The meet starts at 6:45 p.m. CT.