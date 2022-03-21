Zane Denton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama baseball third baseman Zane Denton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 14-20, 2022.
On Sunday afternoon in Alabama baseball's third and final game against No. 9 Florida and with the game tied at 7, Denton approached the plate with the bases loaded and with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Denton delivered with a single through the right side, bringing second baseman Bryce Eblin home for the game-winning run and the walk-off win for the Crimson Tide.
The win marked the first ranked victory for Alabama baseball this season. It also snapped a three-game losing streak for the Crimson Tide.
So far this season, Denton posts a batting average of .321 and is leading the Alabama in runs (17), RBI (20) and home runs (7). He is also second on the team with 26 hits and is tied for the team-lead in doubles with seven.
Also considered:
1. Lilly Hudson (freshman all-around, gymnastics)
- Led the Crimson Tide in the all-around total at the SEC Gymnastics Championships on Saturday with an overall score of 39.525
- Finished with a 9.900 on the vault, a 9.900 on bars, a 9.875 on beam and a 9.850 on the floor
2. Ashley Prange (senior third base, softball)
- Finished Alabama softball's three game series against No. 8 Kentucky having batted 4-for-7
- Totaled three runs and three RBI and did not strike out a single time over the course of the weekend
3. Dallis Goodnight (freshman center field, softball)
- Batted 3-for-6 against the Wildcats this past weekend
- Recorded three runs over the weekend, tying Prange for the team-lead in the category
Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:
August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger
August 23-29: Kate Henderson
August 30-September 5: Bryce Young
September 6-12: Jase McClellan
September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca
September 20-26: Jameson Williams
September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.
October 4-10: Jameson Williams
October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.
October 18-24: Bryce Young
October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat
November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.
November 8-14: Jameson Williams
November 15-21: Bryce Young
November 22-28: Bryce Young
November 29-December 5: Bryce Young
December 6-12: Juwan Gary
December 13-19: Keon Ellis
December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford
December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.
January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly
January 10-16: Rhyan White
January 17-23: Jaden Shackelford
January 24-30: Jaden Shackelford
January 31-February 6: Luisa Blanco
February 7-13: Megan Bloodworth
February 14-20: Rhyan White
February 21-27: Montana Fouts
February 28-March 6: Luisa Blanco
March 7-13: Bobby Colantonio Jr.
March 14-20: Zane Denton