Zane Denton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Denton's walk-off single against No. 9 Florida on Sunday afternoon gave Alabama baseball its first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Alabama baseball third baseman Zane Denton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 14-20, 2022.

On Sunday afternoon in Alabama baseball's third and final game against No. 9 Florida and with the game tied at 7, Denton approached the plate with the bases loaded and with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Denton delivered with a single through the right side, bringing second baseman Bryce Eblin home for the game-winning run and the walk-off win for the Crimson Tide.

The win marked the first ranked victory for Alabama baseball this season. It also snapped a three-game losing streak for the Crimson Tide.

So far this season, Denton posts a batting average of .321 and is leading the Alabama in runs (17), RBI (20) and home runs (7). He is also second on the team with 26 hits and is tied for the team-lead in doubles with seven.

Also considered:

1. Lilly Hudson (freshman all-around, gymnastics)

  • Led the Crimson Tide in the all-around total at the SEC Gymnastics Championships on Saturday with an overall score of 39.525
  • Finished with a 9.900 on the vault, a 9.900 on bars, a 9.875 on beam and a 9.850 on the floor
Lilly Hudson at Elevate the Stage

2. Ashley Prange (senior third base, softball)

  • Finished Alabama softball's three game series against No. 8 Kentucky having batted 4-for-7
  • Totaled three runs and three RBI and did not strike out a single time over the course of the weekend

3. Dallis Goodnight (freshman center field, softball)

  • Batted 3-for-6 against the Wildcats this past weekend
  • Recorded three runs over the weekend, tying Prange for the team-lead in the category

Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:

August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama Cotton Bowl Practice, Dec. 27, 2021

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

December 13-19: Keon Ellis

December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford

December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.

January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly

January 10-16: Rhyan White

January 17-23: Jaden Shackelford

January 24-30: Jaden Shackelford

January 31-February 6: Luisa Blanco

February 7-13: Megan Bloodworth

February 14-20: Rhyan White

February 21-27: Montana Fouts

February 28-March 6: Luisa Blanco

March 7-13: Bobby Colantonio Jr.

March 14-20: Zane Denton

Zane Denton

Alabama basketball at NCAA Tournament in San Diego
