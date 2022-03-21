Denton's walk-off single against No. 9 Florida on Sunday afternoon gave Alabama baseball its first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Alabama baseball third baseman Zane Denton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 14-20, 2022.

On Sunday afternoon in Alabama baseball's third and final game against No. 9 Florida and with the game tied at 7, Denton approached the plate with the bases loaded and with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Denton delivered with a single through the right side, bringing second baseman Bryce Eblin home for the game-winning run and the walk-off win for the Crimson Tide.

The win marked the first ranked victory for Alabama baseball this season. It also snapped a three-game losing streak for the Crimson Tide.

So far this season, Denton posts a batting average of .321 and is leading the Alabama in runs (17), RBI (20) and home runs (7). He is also second on the team with 26 hits and is tied for the team-lead in doubles with seven.

Also considered:

1. Lilly Hudson (freshman all-around, gymnastics)

Led the Crimson Tide in the all-around total at the SEC Gymnastics Championships on Saturday with an overall score of 39.525

Finished with a 9.900 on the vault, a 9.900 on bars, a 9.875 on beam and a 9.850 on the floor