The 2020 NFL Draft Rhetoric Reaches Ridiculous Levels

The days and weeks prior to an NFL draft always known for their dizzying projections and mind-numbing speculation.

It's known for dis-information as much as anything.

However, this year, with nothing else going on in the sports world, might top them all.

For example, on Wednesday there were two reports on the same website discussing when former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy might be selected.

One story claimed that an anonymous NFL scout said Jerry Jeudy had more 'Superstar potential than anyone' in the draft.

The other story said that in a poll of 17 league executives, Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb was voted the draft's top wide receiver over Jeudy.

Meanwhile, Ralph Vachianno of SNY reported that the New York Jets have been eyeing Ruggs very closely and love his speed at No. 11, which could make him the first wide receiver selected.

"Teams aren’t telling you who they’re taking," EPSN's Mel Kiper Jr. said when talking about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speculation. "This is coming from other teams speculating about what they’re hearing. If you’re smart you don’t let anything out. "

Regardless, it's going to be a long week until the draft begins April 23.

Rumors

• Per ESPN, there's a strong buzz going around that the New York Giants are looking at Jedrick Wills Jr. at No. 4. CBS Sports analyst Brian B.J. Jones is very high on the tackle as well:

• The Patriots and Cowboys are doing heavy work on edge rusher Terrell Lewis, the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reported.

• You know the old saying about follow the money? The Dolphins are still the odds-on favorites to select Tagovailoa in the first round. Miami is listed at minus-150 (bet $100 to win $66.67) at Caesars Palace. It's followed by the Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit, New England and Washington.

The latest mock drafts

Mel Kiper Jr. posted his 4.0 draft on ESPN+ (subscription required)

No. 6 Tagovailoa, QB, Chargers

No. 9 Jeudy, WR, Jaguars

No. 11 Wills, T, Jets

No. 17 McKinney, S, Cowboys

No. 21 Ruggs III, WR, Eagles

Second round

No. 61 Diggs, CB, Titans

Kiper said part of the reason why he thinks Diggs may drop into the second round is that he'll need to land at a place where the cornerback can develop more.

"I think Diggs is still a work in progress," he said. "The inconsistency has to be eliminated. If you see him in the right game, you think he’s a late [first-round pick]. If you see him in a couple other games, you think he’s a third- or fourth-round pick."

Kiper mentioned Lewis as a possible second-round selection, with linebacker Anfernee Jennings a third- or fourth-round possibility.

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com posted his latest first-round mock:

No. 8 Wills, T, Cardinals

No. 9 Tagovailoa, QB, Jaguars

No. 11 Jeudy, WR, Raiders

No. 21 Ruggs, WR, Eagles

No. 23 McKinney, S, Patriots

No. 31 Trevon Diggs, CB, 49ers

Draft notes

• If Jeudy and Ruggs both hear their names called on the first night of the 2020 NFL Draft, they would become the fifth pair of wide receiver teammates to each be selected in the first round of the same draft since 1967. They can also become the first set of wide receiver teammates to both be chosen in the top 15.

• If Tagovailoa is a top-10 pick he'll join Richard Todd (No. 6 by the Jets in 1976) as the only quarterbacks from Alabama to be chosen with a top-10 selection in the common draft era.

• Should Alabama have an offensive player selected in the top five, he'll be the first for the Crimson Tide since Amari Cooper (No. 4, 2015). The other three in the common era were guard John Hannah (No. 4 by New England, 1973); tackle Chris Samuels (No. 3 by Washington, 2000); and running back Trent Richardson (No. 3 by Cleveland, 2012).

• Should Alabama have four four offensive players taken in the first round, it'll join USC in 1968 as the only schools to have four offensive players selected in the first round of a draft in the common draft era. The Trojans were tackle Ron Yary, No. 1 by the Vikings; offensive lineman Mike Taylor, No. 10 by the Steelers; running back Mike Hull, No. 16 by the Bears; and wide receiver Earl McCullouch, No. 24 by the Lions.

• Since 2000, the Crimson Tide has had seven offensive linemen selected in the first round, more than any other school.

• If Wills is selected among the first 15 picks, he would become the seventh Crimson Tide offensive lineman selected in the top-15 of the NFL Draft since 1967. Alabama would also become the fifth school since 2000 to have an offensive lineman selected in the top-15 of consecutive NFL Drafts (Jonah Williams, No. 11, Bengals last year). Texas, Texas A & M, USC and Virginia are the other four schools.

• Alabama is vying to have at least three first-round selections for the seventh time since 2011.