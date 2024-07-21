Alabama Projected 2024 Depth Chart Entering Fall Camp
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team enters unprecedented territory as fall camp opens at the end of the month under new head coach Kalen Deboer. The players already got a sense of how practice will operate under the new coaching staff, but how will the coaches handle the depth chart?
Depth chart? Those were spooky words under former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Will DeBoer be more open with the public as far as where players stand in relation to their peers? Some positions are easy to project based on the talent returning and movement in the transfer portal, however, there will be starting roles up for grabs as the team enters fall camp.
Here's how BamaCentral sees the Alabama football depth chart with 41 days until the Crimson Tide kicks off against Western Kentucky.
Quarterback
- Jalen Milroe
- Ty Simpson
- Dylan Lonergan
- Austin Mack
Returning starter Jalen Milroe is set to lead the Crimson Tide once again from under center. The 2023 Heisman Trophy sixth-place finisher is expected to take a significant step forward in his development with the move to DeBoer's offensive system. Alabama should feel good about its depth at quarterback as Ty Simpson is one of the best backups in the nation and Dylan Lonergan and Austin Mack have received high marks for their strides as young players.
Running Backs
- Jam Miller
- Justice Haynes
- Richard Young
- Daniel Hill
- Kevin Riley
The Crimson Tide has an embarrassment of riches at the tailback position and could utilize a three-headed monster in 2024. While BamaCentral lists Jam Miller as the starter to open the year we project Justice Haynes to take over the starting role eventually. Regardless of who officially is the starter DeBoer will likely utilize Miller, Haynes and Richard Young judiciously to break down opposing defenses and open up the passing game in play-action.
Wide Receiver
X-WR - Germie Bernard, Caleb Odom, Amari Jefferson
Z- WR - Kendrick Law, Emmanuel Henderson, Ryan Williams, Jaren Hamilton, Rico Scott
H-WR - Kobe Prentice, Cole Adams, Bubba Hampton
Alabama has a clear group of three starters in Germie Bernard, Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice. There's a lot of talent behind the leading trio making it challenging to predict exactly who will fall where in the hierarchy of pass catchers. Backups Emmanuel Henderson, Cole Adams and Ryan Williams have received the most praise outside of the presumed starters.
Tight Ends
- CJ Dippre
- Robbie Ouzts
- Josh Cuevas
- Danny Lewis
- Ty Lockwood
- Jay Lindsey
It feels a bit unfair to order these players one through six given they all provide a bit different skillset to the Alabama offense. CJ Dippre will certainly be the Crimson Tide's most effective pass catcher of the group but Robbie Ouzts and Josh Cuevas will provide versatility from the position as highly effective blockers. Fans should expect all three to play significant snaps as they look to keep the defense off balance by lining up on and off the line of scrimmage and even in the backfield.
Offensive Line
LT: Kadyn Proctor, Wilkin Formby, Naquil Betrand
LG: Tyler Booker, Olaus Alinen, William Sanders
C: Parker Brailsford, Geno VanDeMark, Joe Ionata
RG: Jaeden Roberts, Roq Montgomery.
RT: Elijah Prichett, Miles McVay, Casey Poe
This looks like one of Alabama's strongest position groups on paper. Kadyn Proctor and Elijah Pritchett man both the tackle spots after competing for the left tackle job last season while the Crimson Tide interior is held down by projected NFL first round draft pick Tyler Booker and last season's biggest find in Jaeden Roberts. Alabama inserts Washington transfer Parker Brailsford at center making the starting five one of the most formidable in the nation. Depth is certainly a concern as there isn't a ton of experience behind the first five. Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark can backup all three interior positions but there isn't much experience past that. Formby, Alinen, Montgomery and McVay were all highly rated as recruits but have yet to make a real impact on the Alabama offense.
Bandit
- Jah-Marien Latham
- LT Overton
- Keon Keeley
- Jordan Renaud
The Bandit will operate like a lighter defensive end or a heavier outside linebacker on the end of the line of scrimmage in Kane Wommack's 4-2-5 scheme. Latham has shown good ability to rush the passer in short spurts while Overton should fit right into the role given his physical tools. The pair should see the majority of the snaps at Bandit, but redshirt freshman Keon Keely could see some playing time, along with Jordan Renaud as they acclimate to the change further into the season.
Defensive Tackle
- Tim Keenan / Tim Smith
- Jahiem Oatis / Damon Payne
- James Smith / Edric Hill
- Hunter Osborne / Jeremiah Beaman
Tim Keenan and Tim Smith return as the elder statesmen of the Alabama defensive line room with Mississippi product Jahiem Oatis breathing down their necks in search of his own playing time. Oatis could end up starting alongside Keenan before the season is over but there's been a lot of buzz about Smith's progression. Behind the trio is a lot of potential but not a lot of experience. Alabama fans have seen Damon Payne as a rotational piece but the rest haven't really found their way onto the field quite yet.
Wolf
- Quandarrius Robinson
- Keanu Koht
- Qua Russaw
- Yhonzae Pierre
- Jayshawn Ross
The Alabama outside linebacker room lost a lot with the departures of Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell to the NFL. Quandarrius Robinson is the presumed starter but only has 31 career tackles across three seasons of experience as he's mostly appeared on special teams and as a backup defender. Koht, Russaw and Pierre were highly rated recruits but have yet to carve out a role on the team. 2024 could make for an interesting year for the newly named Crimson Tide outside backers.
Inside Linebacker
- Deontae Lawson / Jihaad Campbell
- Justin Jefferson / Jeremiah Alexander
- Justin Okoronkwo / Cayden Jones
- Sterling Dixon / QB Reese
Alabama's inside linebacker pairing of Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell may be one of the fiercest combinations in the entire country. Both players manned the middle last season for the Crimson Tide along with the departed Trez Marshall. Alabama could be in trouble if either go down with injury as the depth is filled with inexperience. Only Justin Jefferson has college experience playing inside linebacker but has proven more effective as a special teamer. Jeremiah Alexander moved to the position this past fall while the rest are true freshmen.
Cornerbacks
- Domani Jackson / Da'Shawn Jones
- Zabien Brown / Xavier Mincey
- Jahlil Hurley / Jaylen Mbakwe
Nick Saban called the secondary his biggest area of concern at SEC Media Days and that starts with the cornerback position. The Crimson Tide got transfers from USC and Wake Forest in Domani Jackson and Da'Shawn Jones but the remaining four haven't played a single snap at the collegiate level. While Zabien Brown, Xavier Mincey and Jaylen Mbakwe were highly recruited players the lack of experience at such a crucial position remains a concern.
Safety
Strong Safety: Keon Sabb, King Mack, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Free Safety: Malachi Moore, Kameron Howard, Bray Hubbard
Husky: DeVonta Smith, Red Morgan
The Crimson Tide brings back one of its best leaders from 2023 in Malachi Moore but the rest of the faces in the Alabama defensive backfield all have question marks attached. Keon Sabb was one of the most important transfers coming in from Michigan and DeVonta Smith has shown a lot of athleticism but his ability to stay healthy has been his downfall thus far. Finding a trio that can operate as a unit will go a long way towards Alabama's chances of repeating as SEC champions.
Specialists
Kicker: Graham Nicholson, Conor Talty
Punter: James Burnip, Nick Serpa
The Crimson Tide utilized the transfer portal to replace Will Reichard with 2023 Lou Groza Award winner Graham Nicholson from Miami of Ohio. James Burnip returns to punt giving Alabama an edge when playing the field position game.