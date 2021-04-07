2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Draft Profile: Patrick Surtain II

The question isn't whether Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II will be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but if he'll be the first defensive selection

To have the headline: "Alabama Cornerback Patrick Surtain II is a better NFL prospect than his All-Pro Father," and not have any second thoughts or doubts about it demonstrates what many think of the former All-American.

The same goes for his former teammates and coaches.

"The guy's got really good skills to play the position; he's very instinctive," Nick Saban said. "He's got great length, he's got great size. He's a good cover guy, got really good feet, is smart. He understands the game, he understands the offense and what they're trying to do. He's always very well prepared."

In his mock draft 4.0 in early April, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay projected Surtain to be the first defensive player selected in the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 9 by the Broncos).

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his position rankings: "Patrick Surtain is a player I would run the card up for."

We're sticking with our initial draft assessment of Surtain, which was made after the national championship game:

"He's a top-notch cornerback, probably the best in the draft, and has family history on his side as his father was an All-Pro. Most teams opted to throw the other direction, even if it meant fewer opportunities for their top receiver, which limited Surtain's opportunities. It'll be shocking if he doesn't go in the first 15 picks as he plays a key position where every team in the league could use some help. He may or may not be the first Crimson Tide player selected in the draft, but among the eight or nine who could be selected in the first round (it'll be closer to five or six) Surtain is the safest pick."

Patrick Surtain II

Hometown: Plantation, Fla.

Class: Junior

Height: 6-2

Weight: 208

Arms: 32.5

Hands: 10

• Unanimous first team All-American (AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, The Sporting News, Walter Camp).

• Named SEC Defensive Player of the Year by both the Associated Press and league coaches

• The 2020 top-rated cornerback by Pro Football Focus

• Finalist for the Bednarik, Lott, Nagurski and Thorpe awards

• Named the Defensive Most Valuable Player of the Rose Bowl

• Per Alabama, allowed 25 yards receiving or fewer in 10 of 13 games. Was targeted just 48 times during the 2020 season and allowed only 21 completions for 273 combined yards

• Broke up a team-high 12 passes and totaled 38 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, with two quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown.

What they said ...

Zierlein, NFL.com: Lockdown, press-man cornerback with elite size, length and talent to match up with any brand of receiver from any place on the field. He was a five-star recruit coming in and he consistently competed for championships in high school and college. Surtain possesses elite physical and athletic traits with the rare combination of length and short-area quickness that allows him to play on a press-man island and phase routes on all three levels. He plays to his length with plus technique and cover skills that make winning downfield a very challenging proposition. He was beaten in true man-to-man battles for 29-plus yards just five times during his career. His ability to stay connected to the route allows him to shut down yards after catch very quickly as a strong, wrap-up tackler. Run support goes in the "strengths" column, as well. He's been well-schooled at home and at Alabama. He's wired like a future All-Pro cornerback.

SI analyst Jim Mora Jr.: I see a guy who as a former defensive back coach I would love to be able to work with. He has all of the traits you're looking for in a big-time NFL player.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network after Surtain's pro day: “It was really good. When you look at the testing stuff and start there, it’s outstanding numbers. You kind of put him up, side by side, with Jalen Ramsey, just from a testing standpoint, it’s eerily similar. I think they were a pound different. Very similar across the board in what they did there. The numbers were great, and I thought the field workout, he moved around and was really fluid for a big guy, which is not easy to do.”

Draft projection: First round, might be the first defensive player selected.

This is the second in a series of Crimson Tide profiles for the 2021 NFL Draft

