Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Kristi F. Patrick
The University of Alabama football program has a rich history in the National Football League, including those enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
John Hannah
Full Name: John Allen Hannah
Birthdate: April 4, 1951
Birthplace: Canton, Georgia
High School: Albertville (AL); Baylor Prep (Chattanooga, TN)
Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame: January 26, 1991
Enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame: July 27, 1991
Presenter: Herb Hannah, John's father and former NFL player
Other Members of Class of 1991: Earl Campbell, Stan Jones, Tex Schramm, Jan Stenerud
Pro Career: 13 Seasons, 183 games
Drafted: 1st round (4th player overall) in 1973 by New England Patriots
Uniform Number: 73
Notes: All-Pro 10 years, 1976-85; Four-time NFLPA Offensive Lineman of the Year
Don Hutson
Full Name: Donald Roy Hutson
Birthdate: January 31, 1913
Birthplace: Pine Bluff, Arkansas
High School: Pine Bluff (Ark.)
Died: June 26, 1997
Enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame: September 7, 1963
Presenter: Dante Lavelli, Cleveland Browns
Other Members of Class of 1963: Sammy Baugh, Bert Bell, Joe Carr, Earl "Dutch" Clark, Harold "Red" Grange, George Halas, Mel Hein, Wilbur "Pete" Henry, Cal Hubbard, Earl "Curly" Lambeau, Tim Mara, George Preston Marshall, John "Blood" McNally, Bronko Nagurski, Ernie Nevers, Jim Thorpe
Pro Career: 11 seasons, 116 games
Drafted: Hutson played prior to the NFL draft being implemented.
Uniform Number: 14
Notes: NFL MVP 1941, 1942; NFL receiving champion eight times, led scoring five times; All-NFL nine years; Had 488 receptions for 7.991 yards, 99 touchdowns, 811 points; Held 18 major NFL records when retired.
Joe Namath
Broadway Joe
Full Name: Joe William Namath
Birthdate: May 31, 1943
Birthplace: Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania
High School: Beaver Falls (PA)
Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame: January 19, 1985
Enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame: August 3, 1985
Presenter: Larry Bruno, Namath's coach at Beaver Falls High School
Other Members of Class of 1985: Frank Gatski, Pete Rozelle, O.J. Simpson, Roger Staubach
Pro Career: 13 Seasons, 140 games
Drafted: 1st round in 1965 AFL Draft by New York Jets. Also selected in 1st round (12th player overall) in 1965 NFL Draft by St. Louis Cardinals.
Transactions: May 12, 1977 – Namath signed as free agent with Los Angeles Rams.
Uniform Number: 12
Notes: Passed for 27,663 yards, 173 touchdowns; Backed up "Guarantee" of victory by engineering stunning 16-7 upset of the Colts in Super Bowl III.
Ozzie Newsome
The Wizard of Oz
Full Name: Ozzie Newsome, Jr.
Birthdate: March 16, 1956
Birthplace: Muscle Shoals, Alabama
High School: Colbert County (Leighton, AL)
Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame: January 30, 1999
Enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame: August 7, 1999
Presenter: Calvin Hill, Former Browns' teammate
Other Members of Class of 1999: Eric Dickerson, Tom Mack, Billy Shaw, Lawrence Taylor
Pro Career: 13 seasons, 198 games
Drafted: 1st round (23rd overall) by Cleveland Browns
Uniform Number: 82
Notes: Caught passes in 150 consecutive games; Had 622 career receptions for 7,980 yards, 47 touchdowns; Retired as all-time leading tight end receiver, fourth among all receivers.
Ken Stabler
Snake
Full Name: Kenneth Michael Stabler
Birthdate: December 25, 1945
Birthplace: Foley, Alabama
Died: July 8, 2015 at Gulfport, Mississippi
High School: Foley (AL)
Pro Career: 15 seasons, 184 games
Drafted: 2nd round (52nd overall) in 1968 by the Oakland Raiders
Uniform number: 12
Notes: NFL MVP 1974, 1976; Threw for 27,938 yards and 194 touchdowns; First quarterback since the AFL/NFL merger to lead his team to five consecutive conference championships.
Bart Starr
Full Name: Bryan Bartlett Starr
Birthdate: January 9, 1934 in Montgomery, Alabama
Died: May 26, 2019 at Birmingham, Alabama
High School: Sidney Lanier (AL)
Pro Career: 16 seasons, 196 games
Drafted: 17th round (200th overall) in 1956 by the Green Bay Packers
Uniform number: 15
Notes: Led Packers to six division five NFL and two Super Bowl titles; NFL MVP 1966; MVP in Super Bowls I and II; Three-time NFL passing champion; 24,718 career passing yards, 152 touchdowns, 57.4 completion percentage.
Dwight Stephenson
Full Name: Dwight Eugene Stephenson
Birthdate: November 20, 1957
Birthplace: Murfreesboro, North Carolina
High School: Hampton (VA)
Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame: January 24, 1998
Enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame: August 1, 1998
Presenter: Don Shula, Hall of Fame coach
Other Members of Class of 1998: Paul Krause, Tommy McDonald, Anthony Muñoz, Mike Singletary
Pro Career: 8 seasons, 114 games
Drafted: 2nd round (48th overall) in 1980 by Miami Dolphins
Uniform Number: 57
Notes: All-Pro five straight years, 1983-87 ... Started at center in Super Bowls XVII, XIX and the 1982, 1984, 1985 AFC Championship Games.
Derrick Thomas
Full Name: Derrick Vincent Thomas
Birthdate: January 1, 1967
Birthplace: Miami, Florida
High School: South (Miami, FL)
Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame: January 31, 2009
Enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: August 8, 2009
Presenter: Carl Peterson, former President of the Kansas City Chiefs. Thomas was represented posthumously by his son Derrion Thomas.
Other Members of the Class of 2009: Bob Hayes, Randall McDaniel, Bruce Smith, Ralph Wilson, Jr., Rod Woodson
Pro Career: 11 seasons, 169 games
Drafted: 1st round (4th player overall) in 1989 by Kansas City Chiefs
Uniform Number: 58
Notes: Led NFL with team record 20 sacks, including NFL record seven in one game (1990); Notched 126.5 career sacks; All-NFL three times, named to nine Pro Bowls.