Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The University of Alabama football program has a rich history in the National Football League, including those enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

John Hannah

Full Name: John Allen Hannah

Birthdate: April 4, 1951

Birthplace: Canton, Georgia

High School: Albertville (AL); Baylor Prep (Chattanooga, TN)

Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame: January 26, 1991

Enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame: July 27, 1991

Presenter: Herb Hannah, John's father and former NFL player

Other Members of Class of 1991: Earl Campbell, Stan Jones, Tex Schramm, Jan Stenerud

Pro Career: 13 Seasons, 183 games

Drafted: 1st round (4th player overall) in 1973 by New England Patriots

Uniform Number: 73

Notes: All-Pro 10 years, 1976-85; Four-time NFLPA Offensive Lineman of the Year

HOF bio

Don Hutson

Full Name: Donald Roy Hutson



Birthdate: January 31, 1913



Birthplace: Pine Bluff, Arkansas



High School: Pine Bluff (Ark.)



Died: June 26, 1997



Enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame: September 7, 1963



Presenter: Dante Lavelli, Cleveland Browns



Other Members of Class of 1963: Sammy Baugh, Bert Bell, Joe Carr, Earl "Dutch" Clark, Harold "Red" Grange, George Halas, Mel Hein, Wilbur "Pete" Henry, Cal Hubbard, Earl "Curly" Lambeau, Tim Mara, George Preston Marshall, John "Blood" McNally, Bronko Nagurski, Ernie Nevers, Jim Thorpe



Pro Career: 11 seasons, 116 games



Drafted: Hutson played prior to the NFL draft being implemented.



Uniform Number: 14

Notes: NFL MVP 1941, 1942; NFL receiving champion eight times, led scoring five times; All-NFL nine years; Had 488 receptions for 7.991 yards, 99 touchdowns, 811 points; Held 18 major NFL records when retired.

HOF bio

Joe Namath

Broadway Joe

Full Name: Joe William Namath

Birthdate: May 31, 1943

Birthplace: Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania

High School: Beaver Falls (PA)

Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame: January 19, 1985

Enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame: August 3, 1985

Presenter: Larry Bruno, Namath's coach at Beaver Falls High School

Other Members of Class of 1985: Frank Gatski, Pete Rozelle, O.J. Simpson, Roger Staubach

Pro Career: 13 Seasons, 140 games

Drafted: 1st round in 1965 AFL Draft by New York Jets. Also selected in 1st round (12th player overall) in 1965 NFL Draft by St. Louis Cardinals.

Transactions: May 12, 1977 – Namath signed as free agent with Los Angeles Rams.

Uniform Number: 12

Notes: Passed for 27,663 yards, 173 touchdowns; Backed up "Guarantee" of victory by engineering stunning 16-7 upset of the Colts in Super Bowl III.

HOF bio

Ozzie Newsome

The Wizard of Oz

Full Name: Ozzie Newsome, Jr.



Birthdate: March 16, 1956



Birthplace: Muscle Shoals, Alabama



High School: Colbert County (Leighton, AL)



Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame: January 30, 1999



Enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame: August 7, 1999



Presenter: Calvin Hill, Former Browns' teammate



Other Members of Class of 1999: Eric Dickerson, Tom Mack, Billy Shaw, Lawrence Taylor



Pro Career: 13 seasons, 198 games



Drafted: 1st round (23rd overall) by Cleveland Browns



Uniform Number: 82

Notes: Caught passes in 150 consecutive games; Had 622 career receptions for 7,980 yards, 47 touchdowns; Retired as all-time leading tight end receiver, fourth among all receivers.

HOF bio

Ken Stabler

Snake

Full Name: Kenneth Michael Stabler

Birthdate: December 25, 1945

Birthplace: Foley, Alabama

Died: July 8, 2015 at Gulfport, Mississippi

High School: Foley (AL)

Pro Career: 15 seasons, 184 games

Drafted: 2nd round (52nd overall) in 1968 by the Oakland Raiders

Uniform number: 12

Notes: NFL MVP 1974, 1976; Threw for 27,938 yards and 194 touchdowns; First quarterback since the AFL/NFL merger to lead his team to five consecutive conference championships.

HOF bio

Bart Starr

Full Name: Bryan Bartlett Starr

Birthdate: January 9, 1934 in Montgomery, Alabama

Died: May 26, 2019 at Birmingham, Alabama

High School: Sidney Lanier (AL)

Pro Career: 16 seasons, 196 games

Drafted: 17th round (200th overall) in 1956 by the Green Bay Packers

Uniform number: 15

Notes: Led Packers to six division five NFL and two Super Bowl titles; NFL MVP 1966; MVP in Super Bowls I and II; Three-time NFL passing champion; 24,718 career passing yards, 152 touchdowns, 57.4 completion percentage.

HOF bio

Dwight Stephenson

Full Name: Dwight Eugene Stephenson

Birthdate: November 20, 1957

Birthplace: Murfreesboro, North Carolina

High School: Hampton (VA)

Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame: January 24, 1998

Enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame: August 1, 1998

Presenter: Don Shula, Hall of Fame coach

Other Members of Class of 1998: Paul Krause, Tommy McDonald, Anthony Muñoz, Mike Singletary

Pro Career: 8 seasons, 114 games

Drafted: 2nd round (48th overall) in 1980 by Miami Dolphins

Uniform Number: 57

Notes: All-Pro five straight years, 1983-87 ... Started at center in Super Bowls XVII, XIX and the 1982, 1984, 1985 AFC Championship Games.

HOF bio

Derrick Thomas

Full Name: Derrick Vincent Thomas

Birthdate: January 1, 1967

Birthplace: Miami, Florida

High School: South (Miami, FL)



Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame: January 31, 2009



Enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: August 8, 2009



Presenter: Carl Peterson, former President of the Kansas City Chiefs. Thomas was represented posthumously by his son Derrion Thomas.

Other Members of the Class of 2009: Bob Hayes, Randall McDaniel, Bruce Smith, Ralph Wilson, Jr., Rod Woodson

Pro Career: 11 seasons, 169 games

Drafted: 1st round (4th player overall) in 1989 by Kansas City Chiefs

Uniform Number: 58



Notes: Led NFL with team record 20 sacks, including NFL record seven in one game (1990); Notched 126.5 career sacks; All-NFL three times, named to nine Pro Bowls.

HOF bio