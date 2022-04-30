Alabama Football 2022 Undrafted Free Agency Tracker
With the 2022 NFL Draft officially complete after seven rounds and 262 picks, the attention turns to the next opportunity for players to continue living out their dreams of playing at the next level, undrafted free agency.
The Crimson Tide had seven players selected in this year's draft, the lowest total from Alabama since 2016. (Here's where the Alabama players got drafted.) And several others will now be looking for training camp spots through free agency including Christopher Allen, Slade Bolden, Jose Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright.
Jalyn Armour-Davis was the only Alabama player taken on Day 3 when he was drafted in the fourth round by the Ravens. Allen and Jobe were also projected by many to be Day 3 selections. Both players battled through injuries in their careers and neither played in the College Football Playoff for the Crimson Tide.
Allen, Bolden and Jobe technically had eligibility remaining at Alabama due to the COVID waiver granted to all NCAA athletes, but all six guys each spent at least four years in Tuscaloosa with Allen, Ray and Wright spending five and Owens in the Alabama program for six seasons.
Several former Crimson Tide players have gone from UDFAs to successful NFL players like Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace and Washington Commanders receiver Cam Sims.
BamaCentral will have regular updates throughout the weekend as players announce signings.
Christopher Allen- Denver Broncos
BamaCentral analysis: This could be a move we look back on in a few years. Had Allen not suffered a season-ending foot injury during Alabama's opener against Miami last year, he might have ended up as a Day 2 selection. Instead, he went undrafted.
During Alabama's title-winning season in 2020, Allen recorded 13 tackles for a loss and six sacks to go with five quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles. He's had multiple season-ending injuries with the Crimson Tide, missing all of 2018 after tearing his ACL. However, if he can stay healthy, he has the talent and physical traits to be a difference-maker at the next level.
The Broncos may need to be a bit patient as Allen’s time on the sideline leaves him a bit raw. However, the tools are there to develop into a serviceable pass rusher in the future.
Chris Allen will join former Alabama teammates Patrick Surtain II and Jerry Jeudy in Denver.
— Tony Tsouakalas
Josh Jobe- Philadelphia Eagles
BamaCentral analysis: Josh Jobe adds to a growing Crimson Tide contingent in Philadelphia, joining Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Jared Mayden.
Heading into last season, Jobe appeared prime to take over as Alabama's top cornerback with some projecting him as an early-round pick. However, a lingering turg-toe injury contributed to a frustrating senior season with the Crimson Tide.
Jobe, 6-foot-1, 194 pounds, has the size NFL teams covet at the cornerback position. He's a physical defender, who can drop the hammer on opposing ball carriers. However, he'll need to play with more discipline after committing 18 penalties over the past two seasons. — Tony Tsoukalas
Chris Owens — Pittsburgh Steelers
BamaCentral analysis: After electing to return to Alabama for his sixth season last year, Chris Owens started 13 games, including 11 at right tackle and two at center. The versatile lineman struggled at times, allowing a team-high 46 pressures, including a combined 17 in the Crimson Tide’s final four games.
Owens, 6-foot-3, 305-pounds, will likely play center in the NFL. While he doesn’t have overpowering physical traits, he offers a nice mix of football IQ and maturity at the position. It will be a climb for him to remain on an NFL roster, his experience at Alabama could prove valuable moving forward.
Owens will join a Pittsburgh offense that features two of his former Alabama teammates in offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer and running back Najee Harris. The Steelers also have two of Owens' former teammates on the other side of the ball in defensive backs Minkah Fitzpatrick and Levi Wallace. — Tony Tsoukalas
LaBryan Ray — New England Patriots
BamaCentral analysis: Once thought of as an elite prospect, Ray’s college career was littered with setbacks. He suffered a season-ending foot injury during his freshman year in 2017 before a lower-leg injury limited him to three games in 2019. During Alabama’s title-winning season in 2020, Ray dealt with a nagging elbow injury that saw him appear in just eight games. Despite seeing action in 12 games last season he missed time with a groin injury.
If Ray can stay off the injury table, he has the talent to develop into a capable run-stuffing defensive lineman. However, with so much injury baggage already in his career, his ability to stay healthy is a major doubt.
Ray will join former Alabama teammates Christian Barmore and Anfernee Jennings on the Patriots' defense. New England also has Mac Jones and Damien Harris on the offensive side of the ball. — Tony Tsoukalas