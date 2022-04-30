Alabama Football 2022 Undrafted Free Agency Tracker

Tracking where the former Crimson Tide players who didn't hear their names called in the draft end up in free agency.

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially complete after seven rounds and 262 picks, the attention turns to the next opportunity for players to continue living out their dreams of playing at the next level, undrafted free agency.

The Crimson Tide had seven players selected in this year's draft, the lowest total from Alabama since 2016. (Here's where the Alabama players got drafted.) And several others will now be looking for training camp spots through free agency including Christopher Allen, Slade Bolden, Jose Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright.

Jalyn Armour-Davis was the only Alabama player taken on Day 3 when he was drafted in the fourth round by the Ravens. Allen and Jobe were also projected by many to be Day 3 selections. Both players battled through injuries in their careers and neither played in the College Football Playoff for the Crimson Tide.

Allen, Bolden and Jobe technically had eligibility remaining at Alabama due to the COVID waiver granted to all NCAA athletes, but all six guys each spent at least four years in Tuscaloosa with Allen, Ray and Wright spending five and Owens in the Alabama program for six seasons.

Several former Crimson Tide players have gone from UDFAs to successful NFL players like Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace and Washington Commanders receiver Cam Sims.

BamaCentral will have regular updates throughout the weekend as players announce signings.

