Everything Derrick Henry said After Topping 2,000 Rushing Yards This Season

This is a full transcript of Derrick Henry's press conference following Tennessee's last-second win against Houston to win the division title:

Q. Derrick, congratulations to you, to the team. Just your emotions on a day when you guys win the AFC South and go over 2k. Perfect formula for you.

DERRICK HENRY: I'm just happy to be a part of this team, a part of this organization, be team mates with the guys on this team. They're my brothers. Great accomplishment for us collectively, and just glad we were able to finish with a W in the division, be able to keep playing.

Got shaky at the end, but we all stuck together and was able to get it done.

Q. There were some great reactions out there right when to hit the upright and then went in, Sam's kick. What was going through your mind at that point, and how exciting is it to see a guy like Sam Sloman who Kevin Byard said he didn't even know who he was coming into this week hit something like that.

DERRICK HENRY: Definitely appreciate him. That's a big moment, a lot of pressure, and thankful that he was able to come through and deliver in that moment.

A lot of guys, I mean, we were all nervous and wanted to end it right there. He did a great job. Hit the upright, but it went through, so glad we were able to advance.

Definitely appreciate him. I've seen him around the facility during the week, and excited he was able to make the field goal.

Q. That said, the TV camera caught you there and you were watching. It can be tough depending where you are to see the ball going through on a field goal. As you were watching it and it hit off the up right there, can you remember what you were thinking? Did you think it might not go through?

DERRICK HENRY: I was hoping it went in, so I was thinking. That's what we were all thinking. The ball went in, so end the game.

Q. In mentioning your accomplishment of 2000 yards to some of your teammates, so quickly that smile pops on their face. What does it mean to you the way it seems like your accomplishment is something they all take pride in and it is more of a team type of goal?

DERRICK HENRY: I'm just thankful for my teammates. Thankful for all of them, you know, week in and week out, you know, them doing their job. Just the unselfishness that they have for my success, I'm very thankful. Thank God for my teammates. Pray for those guys every day, all the guys I go to work with.

Just a great job this year, and glad we were able to keep on playing. I just had to go out there and do my job. And those guys, you know, physical -- like we always say, (indiscernible) ...the guy with the ball, and those guys did a great job.

I had some mishaps in the game and I'm still -- can't get over, but I'm glad we got the win.

Q. I figured you would point those mishaps out, but just the fact that that accomplishment that you did came in a title clinching game, how much more special does that make it?

DERRICK HENRY: We won as a team. It's a team game. We all do it together. It's not nobody individual.

I'm just glad we were able to clinch the division and be able to make the playoffs as a team. I got to be better, I will be better, and that's the main focus going into the next week.

Q. What does it say about your offensive line to get the 2000 yards playing behind guys, in and out with injuries all year long, and still able to accomplish it?

DERRICK HENRY: You know, those guys are tight. They stick together. They help one another. They communicate. They work hard. They want to be great each and every day. They grind and make sure everybody is on the same page, and I'm thankful for those guys.

Told those guys in the locker room, every single one of them on offense how thankful I was for them. I wouldn't want nobody else blocking for me but the guys up front, and I couldn't do it without them.

Q. Have you given any thought about what you might be buying them as a present for helping you get to 2000?

DERRICK HENRY: No, not yet. Haven't thought about it.

Q. A lot of 2000 yard rushers are in very run-centric offenses. You guys have prolific passers, great wide receivers. What does that say about this offense that they don't rely just on you?

DERRICK HENRY: I mean, that's what it's always been. Any guy can make plays. Don't just rely on me. Give me the ball, give me the opportunity to go do my job.

When they throw the ball, guys make plays, we got the guys do it. It's not nobody depending on nobody. We all -- our offense, all go out there and make plays. That's what guys did today. Everybody go out there and make plays and they did their job.

Q. This is the most carries in your career, now one of eight guys to reach 2000 yards. Is there any more wear and tear on you right now? How do you feel at this point going into the playoffs?

DERRICK HENRY: I don't know what type of question that is, but I'm me, I work, I take care of my body just so I'm ready day in and day out. You know, after rushing 2000 yards, but I'm serious, right now I'm just pissed off at myself for the mishaps that I had.

At the end of the day we're division champs. I'm happy. I'm going to take care of my body. As long as I'm available, I'm going to go out there and play and do what I got to do to help my team win. My body feels good. Just ready to help my team any time I can.

Q. There was a lot of discussion about your progress towards 2000 in the huddle. Could you feel guys getting more excited the closer you got?

DERRICK HENRY: Yeah, I knew somebody was going to keep track of it. I think we were just all focused on winning, putting drives together into the end zone, and playing with the offense.

We knew as long as we did that, what we wanted to happen would happen for us. Starting putting drives together, getting in the end zone, everybody making plays, everybody doing their job.

Q. I was going to ask a similar question. Is there somebody that kind of kept up you to speed as you got close, kind of said where you were? And you being you and not being a big numbers guy, did you tell them quiet down, I don't want to know, I don't want to care about 2000 yards? How did that work?

DERRICK HENRY: Focus on winning, winning the division, beating the Texans, us being able to put on those hats and shirts, make it to the playoffs. That was the main focus.

Regardless of if I got it, I did it or I didn't. I wasn't pressing for it. I just wanted to be able to win the game as a team and make it to the playoffs in the division.

Q. Were you surprised at the end that you guys aired it out to AJ instead of just playing for overtime? What is it about this offense? You guys have won games like this all season with late drives and scores.

DERRICK HENRY: I mean, AJ is a playmaker. Does it all the time, so why not throw the ball to one of the best receivers in the league and let him go out there and get it. He's done it time after time.

Ryan made a great throw. That's who Ryan is. He's accurate, put the ball in the spot, give guys time to be able to catch it, and did a great job. I'm just happy they were able to make that play and give ourselves a chance to win.

Q. Outside of the fumble, what are you upset with yourself about?

DERRICK HENRY: What do you mean? That's --

Q. You said mistakes. You made it sound like there were a couple things that you were pissed about. Is there something outside of that?

DERRICK HENRY: Fumble is a mistake. Fumble is not supposed to happen. Supposed to take care of the ball, and pride myself on taking care of the ball, and I didn't do that today well. Got to fix that. Got to be cautious of it and be better next week.

Q. How do you rate the shirts and hats?

DERRICK HENRY: I'm just happy we were able to put them on. All the guys enjoyed it and enjoyed celebrating together. One of the moments I'll never forget.

