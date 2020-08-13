Bama Central
All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Round

Kristi F. Patrick

When it comes to developing talent for the next level, Nick Saban remains unchallenged.

Since he arrived at Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide has had 33 players selected in the first round of the NFL draft. 

That's an average of one per NFL team, with an extra player left over.

That ties Joe Paterno for the most in college football history at one school. Overall, Saban's had 38. That number doesn’t include players he recruited and helped developed, but were drafted after he had moved on from either Michigan State or LSU.

Saban's had at least one first-round pick every year since 2008. Alabama's had a first-round selection in each of the past 12 NFL drafts, the longest streak in SEC history and second-longest in college football history.

In 2020, Alabama had four first-round selections, which tied the program record joining 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2020 drafts. 

You can see how the numbers have accumulated. The Crimson Tide was one selection away in 2019 from having four straight drafts with four first-round picks.

Overall, Alabama has had 71 players selected in the first round of an NFL draft (that figure includes the AFL draft, but not supplemental selections), which is by far the most of any round. 

Through 2020, second-round selections were next with 44, followed by 36 fifth-round picks over the years.

During the Saban era, though, Alabama has enjoyed 96 draft picks, and is due to top 100 in 2021. It works out to an unbelievable 34.4 percent of all Crimson Tide selections going in the  first round.  

