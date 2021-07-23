Sports Illustrated home
Alabama in the NFL: New York Giants Place LB Ryan Anderson on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list

Anderson is currently suffering from a back injury.
Anderson is currently suffering from a back injury.

The New York Giants have placed LB Ryan Anderson on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. Anderson is dealing with a back injury and will be able to return to practice after he is medically cleared.

Anderson signed a one-year deal with the Giants back in March after being with Washington for four years. He was drafted 2nd Round, 49th Overall by the Redskins back in 2017.

