Alabama in the NFL: New York Giants Place LB Ryan Anderson on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list
Anderson is currently suffering from a back injury.
The New York Giants have placed LB Ryan Anderson on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. Anderson is dealing with a back injury and will be able to return to practice after he is medically cleared.
Anderson signed a one-year deal with the Giants back in March after being with Washington for four years. He was drafted 2nd Round, 49th Overall by the Redskins back in 2017.