Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Amari Cooper Receives $100 Million Deal to Stay with Cowboys

Christopher Walsh

Amari Cooper said he wanted to stay with the Dallas Cowboys, and it became reality on Monday night. 

According to numerous reports (first by ESPN’s Adam Schefter), Cooper and the Cowboys agreed to terms on a five-year, $100-million contract extension, which will make him the second-highest paid wide receiver in the league. 

First, of course, is fellow former Alabama player Julio Jones, who has an average salary of $22 million with the Atlanta Falcons. Cooper slots right behind him at $20 million. 

According to the Dallas Morning News, Cooper could have landed a significantly bigger deal with the Washington Redskins, but turned them down. 

Cooper was acquired in a 2018 trade with the the Oakland Raiders for a first-round draft pick. He made $13.9 million last season as a fifth-year option off his original rookie contract as the fourth-overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. 

Last season he caught 79 passes for 1,189 yards and scored eight touchdowns, giving him 5,097 career yards and 33 touchdowns before turning 26. 

“I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for life," he's been quoted as saying this offseason. 

Cooper won a national championship at Alabama (2012), and was the program's first winner of the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver (2014). His junior year he set numerous Crimson Tide records including single-game receiving yards with 224 against Tennessee, and he tied against Auburn. 

With Lane Kiffin as his offensive coordinator, Cooper had 124 receptions for 1,727 yards and 16 touchdowns, all school records plus the catches set the SEC mark as well. He became Alabama's all-time leader in receptions (228), receiving yards (3,463), and receiving touchdowns (31).

Comments

Bama/NFL

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

AJ McCarron Says he's Staying with the Houston Texans

Former three-year starter with the Crimson Tide won't be re-entering free agency

Christopher Walsh

Seattle Seahawks Re-Sign Defensive Tackle Jarran Reed

Former Crimson Tide stalwart gets two-year deal for $23 million to stay in Seattle

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Pat Trammell

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama’s seniors, now left in limbo, certainly deserved better

From Bailey Hemphill to Brett Auerbach, the Crimson Tide's spring-sport seniors left in limbo, waiting to find out what's next

Christopher Walsh

Report: Alabama Basketball Contacting Multiple Players in the Transfer Portal

The season ending abruptly has forced Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats and his staff to heighten recruiting efforts sooner rather than later

Tyler Martin

Mark Barron Released by Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Crimson Tide All-American a free agent again in the NFL

Christopher Walsh

The Beatless Beat Writer: A Blog by Joey Blackwell

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell dives into life in Tuscaloosa during the Alabama athletics hiatus

Joey Blackwell

Titans, Cardinals use Tags on Derrick Henry, Kenyan Drake

Derrick Henry will remain with the Titans, who have until July 15th to reach a long-term deal

Christopher Walsh

Tanesha Lucoe is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The freshman women's diver from Victoria, British Columbia is the first female diver at Alabama to attend the NCAA Championships since 2014

Joey Blackwell

The Best of Crimson Tikes: March 16, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco