Amari Cooper Receives $100 Million Deal to Stay with Cowboys

Amari Cooper said he wanted to stay with the Dallas Cowboys, and it became reality on Monday night.

According to numerous reports (first by ESPN’s Adam Schefter), Cooper and the Cowboys agreed to terms on a five-year, $100-million contract extension, which will make him the second-highest paid wide receiver in the league.

First, of course, is fellow former Alabama player Julio Jones, who has an average salary of $22 million with the Atlanta Falcons. Cooper slots right behind him at $20 million.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Cooper could have landed a significantly bigger deal with the Washington Redskins, but turned them down.

Cooper was acquired in a 2018 trade with the the Oakland Raiders for a first-round draft pick. He made $13.9 million last season as a fifth-year option off his original rookie contract as the fourth-overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Last season he caught 79 passes for 1,189 yards and scored eight touchdowns, giving him 5,097 career yards and 33 touchdowns before turning 26.

“I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for life," he's been quoted as saying this offseason.

Cooper won a national championship at Alabama (2012), and was the program's first winner of the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver (2014). His junior year he set numerous Crimson Tide records including single-game receiving yards with 224 against Tennessee, and he tied against Auburn.

With Lane Kiffin as his offensive coordinator, Cooper had 124 receptions for 1,727 yards and 16 touchdowns, all school records plus the catches set the SEC mark as well. He became Alabama's all-time leader in receptions (228), receiving yards (3,463), and receiving touchdowns (31).