A'Shawn Robinson the First Former Alabama Player to Switch Teams in NFL Free Agency
Christopher Walsh
Former Alabama defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson became the first Crimson Tide player to switch teams in NFL free agency when reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the deal is worth $17 million.
After helping Alabama win the 2015 national championship, Robinson was a second-round selection by the Detroit Lions.
Last season he tallied 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups over 13 games.
