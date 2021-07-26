Alabama in the NFL: Rookie C Landon Dickerson Signs Deal with Philadelphia Eagles
The former standout center of the Crimson Tide is the last rookie of Alabama's draft class to sign an NFL contract.
Landon Dickerson is officially a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, as of Monday afternoon.
A second round draft pick, 37th overall, in the 2021 NFL Draft, the former Alabama standout was the last of the Eagles' draft class to sign a professional contract.
The agreement comes one day before action begins, with Philadelphia set to begin training camp on July 27.
This story will be updated.