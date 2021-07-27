Alabama in the NFL: Seattle Seahawks Release CB Saivion Smith

The former Alabama defensive back joined Seattle after stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys.

As of Tuesday morning, the Seattle Seahawks officially released former Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith, per ESPN.

Smith began his professional career as an undrafted free agent for the Jacksonville Jaguars, following one year at Alabama in the 2018-19 season.

Upon being released from Jacksonville, he was signed as a free agent by the Dallas Cowboys prior to the start of the 2020 season. Smith was then waived by Dallas in May 2021, affording Seattle the chance to claim him off waivers.

Less than three months later, though, Smith's NFL career is once again unclear.

The former defender of the Crimson Tide began his collegiate career at LSU in 2016, but soon transferred to the junior college ranks as a sophomore.

He spent the 2017 football season at Gulf Coast Community College before deciding to enroll at Alabama with two years of eligibility remaining.

Smith arrived at Alabama as one of the top junior college prospects in the nation, eventually winning a starting position in the Crimson Tide's secondary for the 2018 season.

He appeared in 12 of the team's 15 games that season, accounting for 60 tackles, five pass break-ups, and a team-high three interceptions as a junior.

Following Alabama's loss in the 2019 CFP National Championship to Clemson, a game in which Smith suffered an injury and was forced to exit early, he decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and enter that year's NFL Draft.

Then, as a pro, he spent time with Jacksonville and the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL before returning to the NFL and signing deals with the Cowboys and Seahawks.