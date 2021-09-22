Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Updates Status of QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury in Miami's week two matchup to Buffalo, and his head coach announced his status heading into the Dolphins game at Las Vegas.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Miami's game on Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday.

The second-year starter was diagnosed with a fractured rib after being listed as 'day-to-day' earlier in the week following the injury sustained on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

On Sunday, after Tagovailoa left the game and was carted to the locker room, the team announced X-Rays were negative, indicating the injury wasn't as severe as previously thought, but just three days later Flores announced it be a rib fracture.

There was no other announcement beside that the Dolphins starter would miss the Raiders game on Sunday, and Tagovailoa remains listed as 'day-to-day' after the news was released.

Under Tagovailoa, Miami began its regular season with a 17-16 win at New England in week one, a matchup featuring two former Crimson Tide quarterbacks, Tagovailoa and Mac Jones of the Patriots.

Tagovailoa, in week one, completed 16-of-27 passes for 202 yards, one passing touchdown and one interception. Prior to his injury versus the Bills, meanwhile, he completed 1-of-4 passes for 13 yards.

After a rookie season in which he made 10 appearances and nine starts, the fifth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft entered 2021 as the announced starter for Miami, and he looked to build on preseason reps with new teammates like wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was a first round draft pick in May and former target of Tagovailoa's at Alabama.

The Dolphins have not announced how much time Tagovailoa is expected to miss, and backup Jacoby Brissett will replace him this week against Las Vegas.