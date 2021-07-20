Sports Illustrated home
Jacksonville Jaguars Place Former Alabama LB Dylan Moses on Non-Football Injury List

Labeled one of the best high school prospects in years, Dylan Moses experience a career of highs and lows at Alabama before being undrafted after his final season.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars placed undrafted free agent Dylan Moses on the team's non-football injury list, per ESPN

This comes two years after the former Alabama linebacker suffered a torn ACL in preparation for the 2019 season, and it comes months after Moses admitted of playing through a significant amount of pain in 2020, his final year with the Crimson Tide. 

Before then, though, Moses was not only a top-rated high school recruit, pegged as one of the best in years, but a selection to the SEC All-Conference Second Team of 2018 following a strong sophomore season, his first as a starter on Alabama's defense. 

He was considered a future first round pick to the NFL.

"Prior to suffering a torn ACL during training camp in 2019, many scouts had Moses pegged as a first-round pick and he gave the thought of entering the draft early a good, hard look despite the injury," an NFL Draft Bible evaluator said.

Upon his return to the Alabama lineup in 2020, Moses was team captain and earned First Team All-American honors by the American Football Coaches Association. He also led the Crimson Tide team in tackles (80).

Despite the comeback, and based on his undrafted status, NFL teams were hesitant of selecting him in this year's draft because of medical red flags. 

"The problem is Moses looked like a shell of his former self in 2020. Many will attribute it to his return from injury, but Moses seemed to have a slow trigger and even worse eye discipline," the evaluator continued, "If he can get back to 2018 form, someone may be in for a huge bargain."

The Jaguars have not announced anything beyond Moses' placement on the NFIL, and 2021 NFL Training Camp begins July 24. 

