Bill Belichick: Mac Jones "Made Tremendous Strides" During Offseason

The all-time great Patriots head coach gave rare praise to his young quarterback as New England opened training camp.

New England head coach Bill Belichick did something when the Patriots opened training camp this week. 

He heaped praise on his starting quarterback. 

Like a lot of praise on former Alabama standout Mac Jones. 

"He's made tremendous strides," Belichick said during a press conference. "He did a great job last year, but he's starting from a much, much higher point this year than when he started last year. His offseason work has been significant. I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he was than he was a year ago."

Wide receiver Matthew Slater, the Patriots long-time captain, was right behind the coach, and he sees Jones as the next guy to wear a "C" on his jersey.

“I’m extremely biased, but I think the young man is fantastic,” Slater told reporters. “I think he’s demonstrated great leadership from the day he walked in this building, and I think he’ll continue to do so. We’re all excited about what he’s going to be and what he’s going to provide, not just as a player but as a leader for this organization. He continues to grow in that role."

Slater added: “Ultimately, this is going to be his team."

For the last 20 years, Belichick and the Patriots have been known as a team that isn't very outspoken and energetic as they let their play do the talking. When an all-time great head coach and a team captain are praising you this much before the preseason even starts, it's a good sign for the future.

For 18 years, from 2001-19, the coach only had to worry about one quarterback: Tom Brady. Every other team had several during that stretch, but Brady's six rings were certainly enough to keep him as the starter for nearly two decades.

When Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Belichick and the Patriots finished that following season 7-9, missing the playoffs. They knew that they had to draft a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft since starting quarterback Cam Newton wasn't a good fit.

With the 15th overall pick, the Patriots selected Jones fresh off the 2020 national championship. Jones became the starter over Newton.

Through six games, Jones and the Patriots were 2-4 and in danger of having another losing season. 

Out of nowhere, a switch flipped in New England as the Patriots went on a seven-game win streak, upgrading their record to 9-4, one of the best in the NFL. One of the most common betting tickets was a Jones and Patriots Super Bowl appearance against Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers.

However, the hottest team in the NFL would lose their momentum for the final four games of the regular season, losing three of them. They would then get smoked 47-17 in the first round of the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills.

During the streak, Jones became one of the top choices for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but eventually became the runner-up to Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase. However, he received a Pro Bowl invite.

This fall, the Patriots want to play every game like they did during weeks 7-13 of 2021. During the offseason, Jones has worked hard to give the Patriots a shot at that goal.

Mac Jones and the Patriots open up the regular season against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 11.

