September 14, 2021
Broncos Receiver Jerry Jeudy placed on Injured Reserve

Former Alabama Wide receiver can return return this season for Denver, but must sit at least three weeks.
Denver placed wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Jeudy suffered an ankle injury on Sunday against the Giants. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Jeudy would "miss some time" with a high ankle sprain.

Jeudy left the field as the Broncos' leading receiver on Saturday, with six receptions on seven targets for 72 yards. 

Last year, Jeudy was Denver's first-round pick out of Alabama, and as a rookie had 52 catches for 856 yards. He was expected to have a breakout season after a prolific offseason. 

"I talked to Jerry briefly,'' quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said following Sunday's game. "He means a lot to this offense. You watch him, he's creating separation in the pass game. He's making tough catches across the middle. He's getting open for us on third downs, different things. So, he's a guy who means a lot to this offense, a lot to this team and we'll continue to pray for him and can't wait to get him back.''

The Broncos also placed cornerback Ronald Darby on the injured reserve as well. 

Neither player's injury is expected to be season-ending, but both Jeudy and Darby must spend at least three weeks on injured reserve before they are eligible to return to the active roster. 

Following the minimum three-week stay on IR, the two players will likely be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. There is no limit to the number of players that can be activated from IR.

Jeudy is expected to be out approximately 4-6 weeks. 

Due to the moves, one of the players the Broncos protected on their practice squad this week is former Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith. 

