    • October 31, 2021
    Calvin Ridley Stepping Away From Football For A Bit
    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver to "focus on my mental wellbeing" for a while.
    Former University of Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced that he's stepping away from football and the Atlanta Falcons for a while. 

    Ridley was ruled out of Atlanta's game on Sunday vs. the Panthers due to an undisclosed personal matter. During the second half of the contest, Ridley released a statement providing an update on his status.

    "These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I'd like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing," Ridley wrote. "This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.

    "I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time."

    Ridley did not travel for the team's Oct. 10 game in England against the Jets, citing a personal matter. He returned, however, last week vs. the Dolphins.

    On the season, Ridley has 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

    Ridley, 26, is in his fourth season with Atlanta after being the No. 26 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He recorded more than 800 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons. 

