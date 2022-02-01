Skip to main content
Damion Square is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The former Alabama defensive lineman made NFL history over the weekend.

Los Angeles Chargers

The former Alabama defensive lineman made NFL history over the weekend.

He may not have made the biggest impact on the game, but former Alabama defensive lineman Damion Square made history this weekend when he suited up for the Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

By playing 15 defensive snaps in Cincinnati's 27-24 win over Kansas City, Square became the first player in NFL history to play for two different teams in a single postseason. Square also played for the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the postseason in their Wild Card game. The Raiders' opponent? Ironically enough, it was the Cincinnati Bengals. He had three tackles, including a tackle for loss  in that game against the Bengals on Jan. 5. 

He did not record any defensive snaps on Sunday, but Square is now headed to the Super Bowl as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. He will be joined by offensive Jonah Williams for the Bengals and A'Shawn Robinson and Terrell Lewis for the Rams as former Crimson Tide players in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. 

Honorable Mention

A'Shawn Robinson had six tackles for the Rams in the NFC Championship game win over the 49ers. 

Read More

Herbert Jones continues to put up big minutes for the Pelicans as part of the starting lineup. He had 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals in 37 minutes for New Orleans in a loss to Denver on Jan. 28. 

Previous winners in 2022:

Dec. 28- Jan. 3: Najee Harris

Jan. 4- Jan. 10- Josh Jacobs

Jan. 11- Jan. 17- Amari Cooper

Jan. 18- 24- Lee Hodges

Damion Square after the AFC Championship game
