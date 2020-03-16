Titans, Cardinals use Tags on Derrick Henry, Kenyan Drake

The Tennessee Titans have used their franchise tag for 2020 on running back Derrick Henry on Monday morning, securing his return to the team for the upcoming season.

The move keeps the 2019 NFL rushing leader from entering free agency year. The Titans have until July 15 to work out a contract with Henry.

If they can't come to a deal, Henry will play the 2020 season for the franchise-tag value of $12.361 million.

Henry was a second-round selection in 2016, the 41st-overall pick. His initial four-year contract was worth $5.408 million.

At minimum, the move gives the team more time to negotiate a long-term contract.

The move was first reported by the NFL Network, which also reported that the Arizona Cardinals applied the transition tag to running back Kenyan Drake.

He can still negotiate with other teams, but the Cardinals can match any offer he gets in free agent. Per Over The Cap, the estimated transition tag for running backs is expected to come in at around $10 million.

After being traded by the Miami Dolphins, Drake ran for 643 yards and eight touchdowns over eight games, to go with 171 receiving yards on 28 receptions.

Both players were scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Last season, Henry led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 303 carries. He also 446 yards and two touchdowns on 83 carries in three playoff games, which also topped the league.

Over the weekend the Titans announced they'd reached a contract agreement with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was also set to be a free agent. The deal was reportedly for four years for $119 million.

Henry set both the Alabama and Southeastern Conference records with 2,219 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns while leading the Crimson Tide to the 2015 national championship. In the process, he became the second play in program history to win the Heisman Trophy.