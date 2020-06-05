Dynasty Fantasy Rankings: Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa?

Three quarterbacks, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert were selected in the top six picks during the 2020 NFL Draft. But where should they get picked in rookie only dynasty fantasy football drafts?

That’s the question we asked Sports Illustrated’s fantasy football analyst Frank Taddeo and AllBengals writer James Rapien.

For those who don't know, in dynasty leagues you only draft rookies each year, and then build for the future as rosters are locked. So everyone is always on the lookout for a stud running back with potential to have a long career, a breakout wide receiver in the making or a franchise quarterback.

With more than a dozen quarterbacks capable of producing quality fantasy football statistics, it should come as no surprise to see passers fall out of the first round of rookie-only drafts.

But given this year’s class of talented signal-callers, 2020 might be an exception, especially with Burrow in Cincinnati and having already been handed the keys to the offense, and Tagovailoa in Miami.

"I'm not really so sure that Tua is really going to have the opportunity in 2020 for the Miami Dolphins," Taddeo said. "I think he's actually gonna be a guy that maybe they're going to look to bring along slowly due to that hip injury. We know they already have a veteran that's very capable in terms of Ryan Fitzpatrick, to be able to lead the team. But for me, Tua is the guy in dynasty leagues, he's a guy that I actually would let other owners more or less invest the draft capital in. And then if I see that he actually outperforms my early expectations, and can come back strong from that hip injury, then that's a guy that you would want to target in terms of maybe a trade down the line."

