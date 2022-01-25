Five Former Alabama Players Named to NFL All-Rookie Team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama tied an NFL Draft record with six first-round picks last year while ultimately seeing 10 players selected. This past season, those former Crimson Tide players lived up to their high billing as five former Alabama stars were named to ​​the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team Tuesday afternoon.

Former Alabama players selected to the team include New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Waddle (No. 6 overall), Surtain (No. 9 overall), Jones (No. 15 overall) and Harris (No. 24 overall) were all selected in the first round of last year’s draft, while Barmore went six picks into the second round at No. 38 overall. Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith (No. 10 overall) and Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (No. 17 overall) were the only former Alabama first-rounders left off the list.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former Penn State standout Michah Parson was chosen as the overall Rookie of the Year as well as the Defensive Rookie of the Year after posting 13 sacks and tying for the NFL lead with 20 tackles for loss. Cincinnati Bengals receiver and former LSU star Ja’Marr Chase earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after finishing third in the league with 13 touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards with 1,455 — the most ever by a rookie in the Super Bowl era.

A look at Alabama's All-Rookie representatives Mac Jones, QB Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports Stats: 67.6 completion percentage (352 of 521); 3,801 passing yards; 22 passing touchdowns; 13 interceptions; 92.5 quarterback rating; 44 carries; 129 rushing yards; seven fumbles. Outlook: Jones started all of New England’s games, leading the Patriots to a 10-7 regular-season record before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs. His 67.6 completion percentage ranked second all-time among NFL rookie quarterbacks while his 3,801 passing yards rank fifth and his 92.5 passing-efficiency rating ranks sixth. Najee Harris, RB Photo | Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Stats: 307 carries; 1,200 rushing yards; seven rushing touchdowns; 0 fumbles; 74 receptions; 467 receiving yards; three receiving touchdowns. Outlook: Harris’ 1,200 rushing yards set the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie rushing record, passing Franco Harris’ mark of 1,055 yards set in 1972. The two are the only Steelers rookies to rush for 1,000 or more yards in a season. Najee Harris also became the first rookie in NFL history to record 300 or more rushing attempts and at least 70 receptions. Jaylen Waddle, WR Photo | BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK Stats: 104 receptions; 1,015 receiving yards; six receiving touchdowns; two carries; 3 yards; one touchdown; five punt returns; 35 punt return yards; nine kick returns; 158 kick return yards. Outlook: Waddle’s 104 reception set an NFL rookie record, breaking the previous mark held by Anquan Boldin, who tallied 101 for the Arizona Cardinals in 2003. Waddle recorded multiple receptions in all 16 games he played in. The highlight of his season came against the Carolina Panthers when he recorded nine catches for 137 yards and a touchdown to lead the Dolphins to a 33-10 victory. Christian Barmore, DL Photo | Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Stats: 46 tackles; three tackles for a loss; 1.5 sacks; nine quarterback hurries; two pass deflections. Outlook: Barmore developed into a staple of New England’s pass rush, playing in 55 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps. In November, he earned the praise of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who credited him on his work ethic. “He comes in early. Stays late,” Belichick said. “Works on his flexibility. His strength. His technique. He’s really applied himself. He’s done better and better every week.” Patrick Surtain II, CB Stats: 58 tackles; four interceptions; one interception for a touchdown; 14 pass deflections. Outlook: Surtain recorded his first career interception against No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence during a Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He didn’t slow down from there, leading the Broncos with 14 pass deflections while finishing second on the team with four interceptions. He returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown during a 28-13 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 28.

2021 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Offense

QB – Mac Jones, New England Patriots

RB – Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers; Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

WR – Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals; Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

TE – Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

G – Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs; Alijah Vera-Tucker; New York Jets

T – Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers; Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Defense

DL – Christian Barmore, New England Patriots; Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens; Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts; Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

LB – Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns; Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

CB – Greg Newsome II, Cleveland Browns; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

S – Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins; Tre’Von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders

Special Teams

PK – Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

P – Pressley Harvin III, Pittsburgh Steelers

KR – Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota Vikings

PR – Demetric Felton, Cleveland Browns

ST – Nick Niemann, Los Angeles Chargers