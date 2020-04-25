Former Alabama Quarterback Jalen Hurts Selected 53rd in 2020 NFL Draft

He may not have finished his career at Alabama, but we're claiming Jalen Hurts anyway.

After all, not only did he play three years for the Crimson Tide, but also received his degree from Alabama.

For the third time in as many years, though, Hurts will play in a different uniform as he was selected 53rd in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. was among those high on Hurts, recently saying “I've been told he will not get out of round two."

"We know he's a great kid."

When Hurts recently made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, after they broke for a commercial the host came back with: “I’m even more in love with Jalen Hurts now!”

Hurts was considered the consensus No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the nation after starring at Channelview High School in Texas, where his father was the head coach.

Although he didn't start the season opener against Southern California, and actually fumbled on his first snap, Hurts took over at A & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and as a true freshman led Alabama to the national title game.

After completing 204 of 382 passes (62.8 completion percentage) for 2,780 yards, with 23 touchdowns, nine interceptions and set an Alabama record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 954, to go with 13 more touchdowns), he was named a Freshman All-American, first-team All-SEC, SEC Freshman of the Year, and Maxwell Award finalist.

As a sophomore in 2017 he again led the Crimson Tide to the national championship game, having completed 154 of 255 passes (60.4 completion percentage) for 2,081 yards, with 17 touchdowns and just one interception. On the ground he had 154 carries for 855 yards and eight more scores.

However, Hurts was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa in the second half against Georgia, and the true freshman guided Alabama to an overtime win.

After the subsequent quarterback competition in fall camp, Hurts played in 13 games as a reserve in 2018. He was 51 of 70 (72.9 completion percentage), for 765 yards, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions; to go with 36 rushes for 167 yards and two more scores.

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

When Tagovailoa was injured in the fourth quarter of the 2018 SEC Championship Game, Hurts led the comeback win, also against Georgia in Atlanta. He was 7 of 9 for 82 yards, with both a passing and rushing touchdown.

Hurts decided to transfer from Alabama to Oklahoma as a graduate student for 2019, and led the Sooners to both the Big 12 title and a playoff appearance.

He completed 69.7 percent of his passes (237 of 340) for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions, plus also led the Sooners in rushing with 1,298 yards on 233 carries and 20 more touchdowns. Hurts even caught two passes for 25 yards and a score.

Consequently, Hurts was named third-team Associated Press All-American, Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, first-team All-Big 12 and a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.