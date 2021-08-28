August 28, 2021
Former Alabama Running Back Ranks No. 4 on the NFL Top 100

Derrick Henry was voted as the fourth best player in the NFL as determined by his peers in the league.
After a dominant season winning the rushing title in 2020, former Alabama running back and Heisman trophy winner Derrick Henry has earned the respect and admiration of his peers.

Henry is ranked fourth on the NFL Top 100 list heading into the 2021 season, a list that is voted on by NFL players. The running back jumped from 10th on the list in 2020 to No. 4 in 2021.

This story will be updated.

