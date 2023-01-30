Skip to main content

How Nick Saban, Alabama Prepare Players for Success in NFL: Just a Minute

In a postgame interview after winning the NFC Championship, DeVonta Smith talked about where he and Jalen Hurts learned the mindset of not being satisfied until the job is finished.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Just a Minute, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, a duo will pair up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as Windham discusses the reflection of Nick Saban that was seen in DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts after the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC Championship to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl.

BamaCentral’s Just a Minute Panel

Joey Blackwell: Assistant editor and award-winning journalist for BamaCentral, Joey has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey earned his bachelor's degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. He has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Austin Hannon: Austin Hannon is the newest staff writer on the BamaCentral team, joining in December 2022. He graduated from The University of Alabama with a degree in sports media and brings a ton of journalism experience. Hannon is the former sports editor of The Crimson White, the University's school newspaper. He has covered Alabama football, men's basketball, baseball, women's basketball and women's soccer in his 3+ years of experience on the Crimson Tide beat.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mason Smith: Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Khyla Wade-Warren and Jada Rice: WBB
All Things Bama

How Does Alabama Women's Basketball Look Halfway Through SEC Play?

By Mason Smith
Alabama Women's Basketball against South Carolina - WBB
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 30, 2023

By Mason Smith
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Four Former Alabama Players on Eagles are Flying to Super Bowl LVII

By Hunter De Siver
Nick Pringle at Vanderbilt
All Things Bama

How To Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball vs. Vanderbilt

By Mason Smith
Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield (25) works past Alabama guard Jaden Bradley (0) in the second half during a basketball game between The Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and The Alabama Crimson Tide at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Ou Vs Alabama
All Things Bama

Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball at Oklahoma

By Blake Byler
Alabama WBB
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Loses to South Carolina, 65-52

By Joe Schatz
Crimson Tikes: Masterpiece
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Masterpiece

By Christopher Walsh
Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (middle) celebrates with fans on the court after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball "Back to Ground Zero" After Embarrassing Loss to Oklahoma

By Austin Hannon