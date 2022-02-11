How to Watch Super Bowl LVI, Halftime Show and Puppy Bowl, Plus Prop Odds

Everything that you want to know to get ready for the Super Bowl minus what to eat (although we suggest nachos and anything off the grill).

It's Super Bowl LVI, which could include four Alabama players: left tackle Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Damion Square for the Bengals, and starting defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and linebacker Terrell Lewis with the Rams.

Per SISportsBook, the Rams are favored by four points. The total points over/under is 48.5.

A full variety of player props and match combos are available.

Super Bowl LVI

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Sunday, Feb. 13 Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

5:30 p.m. CT TV: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Announcers: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will call the game on NBC as the play-by-play announcer and color commentator.

NBC and Peacock will begin coverage at 12:00 p.m. ET with pregame shows. Following the Super Bowl at 10:45 p.m. ET, NBC will continue with their Winter Olympics coverage.

Halftime Show

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Sunday, Feb. 13 Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. CT TV: NBC

NBC Featuring : Dr. Dre headlines, along with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

: Dr. Dre headlines, along with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Live Stream Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Puppy Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Sunday, Feb. 13 Time: 1 p.m. CT

1 p.m. CT TV: Animal Planet

Animal Planet Live stream: Discovery+

All of the puppies shown are up for adoption. This year‘s teams are made up of over 100 puppies from 67 shelters in 33 states. The Puppy Bowl pre-show will begin at noon CT. The event runs three hours. There will also be a kitty halftime performance. The show will be broadcast on Animal Planet, along with a live stream broadcast on Discovery+.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Some of our Favorite Prop Odds

As of Friday afternoon, here are the latest odds from BetOnline (sorry, no prop odds on the Puppy Bowl):

National Anthem

Length of US National Anthem

Over/Under 99 seconds (1 minute 39 seconds)

Length of Last 'Brave'

Over/Under 6.5 seconds

Will the Anthem Singer Forget/Omit a Word during the US National Anthem?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Number of planes during National Anthem Flyover

Over/Under 5

Who will be shown first during the National Anthem?

Sean McVay -150 (2/3)

Zac Taylor +110 (11/10)

Who will be shown first during the National Anthem?

Matthew Stafford EVEN (1/1)

Joe Burrow -140 (5/7)

Who will be shown first during the National Anthem?

Cooper Kupp -150 (2/3)

J’Marr Chase +110 (11/10)

Will Any Scoring Drive Take Less Time Than Anthem Length?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Halftime Show

Total songs played during halftime show

Over/Under 10½

Mary J. Blige show cleavage at Halftime

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will any headlining artist be smoking?

Yes +200 (2+/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Floor price of Bored Ape YCNFT at end of the show

Over/Under 100½

How many different Bored Ape YC NFTs will be shown

Over/Under 1½

Will a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT be shown?

Yes -400 (1/4)

No +250 (5/2)

Eminem wearing on head when 1st seen at Halftime

Hat 3/2

Nothing 8/5

Hood 5/2

Do Rag/Bandana 7/2

Color of Snoop Dogg shoes at Halftime

Blue 3/2

Yellow/Gold 7/2

Black 15/4

White 11/2

Grey/Silver 15/2

Purple 9/1

Red 10/1

Green 12/1

Orange 12/1

Pink 20/1

Total headlining artists to wear sunglasses

2 3/2

1 7/4

3 9/4

4 4/1

5 6/1

Miscellaneous Broadcast Props

Note: If there’s no line, it means it’s the same on both sides

Will a player do the "Ickey Shuffle"?

Yes +110 (11/10)

No -150 (2/3)

Super Bowl LVI - Will Joe Burrow be compared to Macaulay Culkin?

Yes +450 (9/2)

No -850 (2/17)

Said During the Broadcast Props

Super Bowl LVI - What will be said 1st during game?

Sean McVay -140 (5/7)

Zac Taylor +100 (1/1)

Super Bowl LVI - What will be said 1st during game?

Joe Burrow

Matthew Stafford

Super Bowl LVI - What will be said 1st during game?

Covid -600 (1/6)

Omicron +350 (7/2)

Super Bowl LVI - What will be said 1st during game?

Brady -400 (1/4)

Rodgers +250 (5/2)

Super Bowl LVI - What will be said 1st during game?

Mahomes -225 (4/9)

Garoppolo +160 (8/5)

SB LVI - What will be said 1st during game?

Joe Montana 10/11

Joe Namath 11/10

Joe Theisman 5/1

Super Bowl LVI - Times "Home Field Advantage" is said

Over 1½ Times +140 (7/5)

Under 1½ Times -180 (5/9)

Will Michaels/Collinsworth say what spread or total is?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Super Bowl LVI - What will be said 1st during game?

LSU -350 (2/7)

Ohio State +225 (9/4)

Super Bowl LVI - What will be said 1st during game?

Detroit Lions

Jared Goff

Super Bowl LVI - Who will be shown 1st during game?

Sean McVay

Zac Taylor

Super Bowl LVI - Who will be shown 1st during game?

Kelly Hall (Stafford's Wife) -400 (1/4)

Veronika Khomyn (McVay's fiancee) +250 (5/2)

Super Bowl LVI - What will be shown 1st during game?

Hollywood Sign -300 (1/3)

Hollywood Walk of Fame +200 (2/1)

Super Bowl LVI - What will be shown 1st during game?

Super Bowl LIII Highlight/Image (Rams vs Pats) -140 (5/7)

Super Bowl XXXIV Highlight/Image (Rams vs Titans) +100 (1/1)

Will they show Joe Burrow smoking a cigar?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1500 (1/15)

SB LVI - Who will be shown 1st during game (celebrities)?

Leonardo DiCaprio 7/4

Matt Damon 5/2

Ben Affleck 3/1

Jennifer Lopez 7/2

Kim Kardashian 5/1

SB LVI - Who will be shown 1st during game (sports figures and celebrities)?

Magic Johnson 2/1

Lebron James 5/2

Kevin Hart 11/4

Justin Timberlake 3/1

Clayton Kershaw 5/1

Super Bowl Commercials

Which media company commercial will be shown 1st?

Meta 1/1

Amazon Prime Video 7/4

Google 2/1

Will Mark Zuckerberg's avatar be shown in Meta Commercial?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +110 (11/10)

How many commercials will have a baby in it?

Over/Under 1½

How many commercials will have a dog in it?

Over/Under 2½

NFL/MLB/NBA players appear in all commercials?

Over/Under 5½

Will Peyton Manning Bowl a Strike in the Michelob Ultra Commercial?

Yes -140 (2/3)

No +100 (1/1)

Will Crypto.com commercial feature Matt Damon?

Yes +170 (17/10)

No -250 (2/5)

Will Crypto.com commercial show LAL/LAC arena?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

First shown in Rakuten’s Casino Royale commercial

Tom Hardy 5/1

Matthew McConaughey 11/2

Idris Elba 6/1

Daniel Craig 7/1

Shannon Elizabeth 15/2

Michael B. Jordan 8/1

Chris Hemsworth 9/1

Hugh Jackman 9/1

Will Smith 9/1

Zac Efron 9/1

Ben Affleck 10/1

Matt Damon 10/1

Pierce Brosnan 10/1

Rob Lowe 10/1

Kevin Hart 12/1

Post-Game Props

Color of liquid poured on winning coach

Orange 5/2

Clear 3/1

Blue 13/4

Yellow/Green/Lime 13/4

Clear 19/2

Red/Pink 11/21

Purple 14/1

Player(s) to pour liquid on winning coach

Offensive 5/6

Defensive 7/5

Both 3/1

Who will MVP Refer to 1st in Speech?

Teammates 5/6

City/Fans 3/1

God/Religion 13/4

Family 15/2

Coaches 14/1

Team Owner 20/1

This story will be updated with more prop odds as we get closer to kickoff.