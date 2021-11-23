Jalen Hurts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Hurts was one of three former Alabama quarterbacks to lead his team to victory in Week 11 of the NFL alongside Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa.

It's been quite the run lately for former Alabama quarterbacks in the NFL. For the second time this season, Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa all picked up wins as the starting quarterback for their respective NFL teams this past week.

All three guys had good games on Saturday, but Hurts comes away with this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for getting it done in the win on the ground and through the air.

Hurts was 13-24 for 147 yards passing and added 69 yards and three touchdowns rushing in the Eagles 40-29 win over the Saints on Sunday. He became the first quarterback in Eagles history with three rushing touchdowns in a game. He leads all NFL quarterbacks with eight rushing touchdowns this season.

Honorable mention:

Daron Payne: For a little Alabama/Auburn tie on Iron Bowl week, Payne had four tackles in Washington's 27-21 win over the Panthers, including the game-winning sack of Cam Newton.

