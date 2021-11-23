Jalen Hurts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
It's been quite the run lately for former Alabama quarterbacks in the NFL. For the second time this season, Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa all picked up wins as the starting quarterback for their respective NFL teams this past week.
All three guys had good games on Saturday, but Hurts comes away with this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for getting it done in the win on the ground and through the air.
Hurts was 13-24 for 147 yards passing and added 69 yards and three touchdowns rushing in the Eagles 40-29 win over the Saints on Sunday. He became the first quarterback in Eagles history with three rushing touchdowns in a game. He leads all NFL quarterbacks with eight rushing touchdowns this season.
Honorable mention:
Daron Payne: For a little Alabama/Auburn tie on Iron Bowl week, Payne had four tackles in Washington's 27-21 win over the Panthers, including the game-winning sack of Cam Newton.
Previous winners in 2021:
Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry
Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne
Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace
Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton
Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green
Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.
Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph
Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton
March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas
March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton
March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green
March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton
April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton
April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph
April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton
April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley
May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton
May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride
May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull
May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi
June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright
June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders
June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh
June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh
June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley
July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims
July 14 - July 20 Brett Auerbach
July 21 - July 27 Haylie McCleney
July 28 - Aug. 3 Kirani James
Aug. 4 - Aug. 10 Remona Burchell
Aug. 11 - Aug. 17 Kira Lewis
Aug. 18 - Aug. 24 Steven Setterstrom
Aug. 25 - Aug. 31 Mac Jones
Sept. 1 - Sept. 7 Justin Thomas
Sept. 8 - Sept. 14 Jalen Hurts
Sept. 15 - Sept. 21 Derrick Henry
Sept. 22 - Sept. 28 Justin Thomas
Sept. 29 - Oct. 5 Trevon Diggs
Oct. 6 - Oct. 12 Najee Harris
Oct. 13 - Oct. 19 Derrick Henry
Oct. 20- Oct. 26- Mac Jones
Oct. 27- Nov. 2- Amari Cooper
Nov. 3- Nov. 8- DeVonta Smith
Nov. 9- Nov. 15- Mac Jones