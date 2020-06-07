Where Do Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III Fit In Rookie Wide Receiver Fantasy Rankings?

Henry Ruggs III may have been the first wide receiver selected in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, but CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy are in much better landing spots with the Cowboys and Broncos, especially when it comes to fantasy football dynasty leagues this year.

Both Lamb and Jeudy find themselves playing alongside young quarterbacks in offenses on the rise.

Where should fantasy football players participating in dynasty leagues and preparing for their rookie-only drafts take Jeudy or Lamb?

That’s what we asked Sports Illustrated’s fantasy analyst Shawn Childs and CowboysMaven Editor Mike Fisher, who revealed why another former Alabama wide receiver factors into the answer.

Childs has a clear frontrunner for who he thinks will have the most immediate impact:

"Jerry Jeudy stands out," the analyst said. "He moves to that Denver offense and really, really upgrades them. I actually think that he hurts Courtland Sutton's value a little bit. Great roadrunner, he can actually be a dual player where he can be a possession type guy, make big plays in a deep passing game.

"Needs to get a little bit stronger, a little more physical against physical corners off the line. But he has the talent to improve. I think he's going to be pretty spectacular out the gate. I set the floor at maybe 60 catches, 800-something yards, and maybe six touchdowns."

Meanwhile, Lamb's numbers will be directly influenced by 2014 Biletnikoff Award winners Amari Cooper, who is clearly the Cowboys' go-to receiver.

"If you get beyond the guy's age and get beyond their talent and look at the contracts, Amari Cooper's contract, long term in big numbers and a bunch of zeroes, is actually in terms of structure, a two-year contract," Fisher said. "He's got 20 million guaranteed this year, 20 million guaranteed next year. And then there's escape capability after that.

"I'm not predicting that Amari Cooper is only going to be in Dallas for two years, but the escape hatch leaves open the possibility that two years from now, Ceedee Lamb is the No. 1 guy here."

Latest Dynasty Rankings