Jim Mora Jr. Likes Raiders Doubling Down on Crimson Tide running backs

What's better than having a proven Alabama running back like Josh Jacobs in your backfield? How about two with Kenyan Drake
Count former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr. among those who liked the Las Vegas Raiders adding Kenyan Drake to the roster, complementing the ground game that already featured Josh Jacobs. 

What's better than a running back from RBU? Do you say two? 

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, the back-to-back league rushing king, is one of the few running backs in the league who has shown he can handle the workload as most teams have gone to a two-back rotation. 

Drake is expected to spell Jacobs when needed, and be more of a factor in the passing game.

"I love his physical traits," the Sports Illustrated analyst Mora said about Jacobs. "He’s a 5-10, 220-pound man who has speed, quick release and some power. He runs with leverage at 5-10. He’s got low-pad level. He’s no fun to tackle."

With Jacobs still having two years remaining on his rookie contract for nearly $12 million, the Raiders added a proven veteran without too much wear-and-tear, or  damage to its budget. Drake's two-year deal is worth up to $14.5 million, with $11 million guaranteed.

Last season, Drake spent his first full year with the Cardinals, and ran for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 137 yards. It was his third straight season with 1,000 all-purpose yards.

Jacobs, is coming off back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons (1,150 in 2019 when he became the first rookie running back in Raiders to top 1,000, and 1,065 last season). He also has 404 career receiving yards.

"Watching Josh from a distance, he's been doing great things his first couple years in the league," Drake said. "Pro Bowl last year, even with missing a few games, so his talent is limitless, and I look forward to watching closely to see how he continues to develop his game and just excited to play with him and obviously represent our school." 

Drake also told Raiders reporters that head coach Jon Gruden and Jacobs played a major role in his decision to sign on. 

"Coach Gruden was just head and shoulders above everybody in terms of interest in my ability to kind of come in and be a playmaker in a lot of facets of the game, and I really relished in that opportunity to kind of come here and be able to play with Josh because I respect his game a lot, and I'm sure the feeling is mutual," he said. "Obviously, we have our alma mater to thank for that, in Roll Tide Alabama, so I feel like I had to jump at the opportunity to play with him and to be used in a multitude of ways to be able to just get the ball and make plays for this team."

Last season, Jacobs was eighth in league rushing, and Drake was 13th (quarterbacks included). They're now the only teammates in that group. 

