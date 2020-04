Julio Jones Named to NFL All-Decade Team

Former University of Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team on Monday.

Being named to an all-decade team is one of the league's highest honors. The 2010s team was voted on over the last several weeks by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee.

Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers of America all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.

Since being a first-round selection by the Atlanta Falcons in 2011, sixth overall, Jones has been twice named an All-Pro and three times a second-team selection. He's twice led the league in receiving yards, and landed a spot in the Pro Bowl seven times.

Overall, he's made 797 receptions for 12,125 yards, and scored 57 touchdowns.

He was also pretty good with the Crimson Tide.

2010s All-Decade Team

* -- denotes a unanimous selection

OFFENSE

QB Tom Brady*

QB Aaron Rodgers

RB Frank Gore

RB Marshawn Lynch

RB LeSean McCoy

RB Adrian Peterson*

WR Antonio Brown

WR Larry Fitzgerald

WR Calvin Johnson

WR Julio Jones

FLEX Darren Sproles

TE Rob Gronkowski

TE Travis Kelce

OT Jason Peters

OT Tyron Smith

OT Joe Staley

OT Joe Thomas*

OG Jahri Evans

OG Logan Mankins

OG Zack Martin

OG Marshal Yanda*

C Alex Mack

C Maurkice Pouncey

DEFENSE

DE Calais Campbell

DE Cameron Jordan

DE Julius Peppers

DE J.J. Watt*

DT Geno Atkins

DT Fletcher Cox

DT Aaron Donald*

DT Ndamukong Suh

LB Chandler Jones

LB Luke Kuechly

LB Khalil Mack

LB Von Miller*

LB Bobby Wagner

LB Patrick Willis

CB Patrick Peterson

CB Darrelle Revis

CB Richard Sherman

S Eric Berry

S Earl Thomas

S Eric Weddle

DB Chris Harris Jr.

DB Tyrann Mathieu

SPECIALISTS

P Johnny Hekker

P Shane Lechler

K Stephen Gostkowski

K Justin Tucker*

PR Tyreek Hill

PR Darren Sproles

KR Devin Hester

KR Cordarrelle Patterson

COACHES

Bill Belichick

Pete Carroll

Previous All-Decade Teams

1920s All-Decade Team

End

Guy Chamberlin

End

Lavern Dilweg

End

George Halas

Tackle

Ed Healey

Tackle

Wilbur (Pete) Henry

Tackle

Cal Hubbard

Tackle

Steve Owen

Guard

Hunk Anderson

Guard

Walt Kiesling

Guard

Mike Michalske

Center

George Trafton

Quarterback

Jimmy Conzelman

Quarterback

John (Paddy) Driscoll

Halfback

Harold (Red) Grange

Halfback

Joe Guyon

Halfback

Earl (Curly) Lambeau

Halfback

Jim Thorpe

Fullback

Ernie Nevers

1930s All-Decade Team

End

Bill Hewitt

End

Don Hutson

End

Wayne Millner

End

Gaynell Tinsley

Tackle

George Christensen

Tackle

Frank Cope

Tackle

Glen (Turk) Edwards

Tackle

Bill Lee

Tackle

Joe Stydahar

Guard

Grover (Ox) Emerson

Guard

Dan Fortmann

Guard

Charles (Buckets) Goldenberg

Guard

Russ Letlow

Center

Mel Hein

Center

George Svendsen

Quarterback

Earl (Dutch) Clark

Quarterback

Arnie Herber

Quarterback

Cecil Isbell

Halfback

Cliff Battles

Halfback

Johnny (Blood) McNally

Halfback

Beattie Feathers

Halfback

Alphonse (Tuffy) Leemans

Halfback

Ken Strong

Fullback

Clarke Hinkle

Fullback

Bronko Nagurski

1940s All-Decade Team

End

Jim Benton

End

Jack Ferrante

End

Ken Kavanaugh

End

Dante Lavelli

End

Pete Pihos

End

Mac Speedie

End

Ed Sprinkle

Tackle

Al Blozis

Tackle

George Connor

Tackle

Frank (Bucko) Kilroy

Tackle

Buford (Baby) Ray

Tackle

Vic Sears

Tackle

Al Wistert

Guard

Bruno Banducci

Guard

Bill Edwards

Guard

Garrard (Buster) Ramsey

Guard

Bill Willis

Guard

Len Younce

Center

Charley Brock

Center

Clyde (Bulldog) Turner

Center

Alex Wojciechowicz

Quarterback

Sammy Baugh

Quarterback

Sid Luckman

Quarterback

Bob Waterfield

Halfback

Tony Canadeo

Halfback

Bill Dudley

Halfback

George McAfee

Halfback

Charley Trippi

Halfback

Steve Van Buren

Halfback

Byron (Whizzer) White

Fullback

Pat Harder

Fullback

Marion Motley

Fullback

Bill Osmanski

1950s All-Decade Team

Offense

End

Raymond Berry

End

Tom Fears

End

Bobby Walston

Halfback-End

Elroy (Crazylegs) Hirsch

Tackle

Roosevelt Brown

Tackle

Bob St. Clair

Guard

Dick Barwegan

Guard

Jim Parker

Guard

Dick Stanfel

Center

Chuck Bednarik

Quarterback

Otto Graham

Quarterback

Bobby Layne

Quarterback

Norm Van Brocklin

Halfback

Frank Gifford

Halfback

Ollie Matson

Halfback

Hugh McElhenny

Halfback

Lenny Moore

Fullback

Alan Ameche

Fullback

Joe Perry

Kicker

Lou Groza

Defense

End

Len Ford

End

Gino Marchetti

Tackle

Art Donovan

Tackle

Leo Nomellini

Tackle

Ernie Stautner

Linebacker

Joe Fortunato

Linebacker

Bill George

Linebacker

Sam Huff

Linebacker

Joe Schmidt

Halfback

Jack Butler

Halfback

Dick (Night Train) Lane

Safety

Jack Christiansen

Safety

Yale Lary

Safety

Emlen Tunnell

1960s All-Decade Team

Offense

Split End

Del Shofner

Split End

Charley Taylor

Flanker

Gary Collins

Flanker

Boyd Dowler

Tight End

John Mackey

Tackle

Bob Brown

Tackle

Forrest Gregg

Tackle

Ralph Neely

Guard

Gene Hickerson

Guard

Jerry Kramer

Guard

Howard Mudd

Center

Jim Ringo

Quarterback

Sonny Jurgensen

Quarterback

Bart Starr

Quarterback

Johnny Unitas

Halfback

John David Crow

Halfback

Paul Hornung

Halfback

Leroy Kelly

Halfback

Gale Sayers

Fullback

Jim Brown

Fullback

Jim Taylor

Kicker

Jim Bakken

Defense

End

Doug Atkins

End

Willie Davis

End

David (Deacon) Jones

Tackle

Alex Karras

Tackle

Bob Lilly

Tackle

Merlin Olsen

Linebacker

Dick Butkus

Linebacker

Larry Morris

Linebacker

Ray Nitschke

Linebacker

Tommy Nobis

Linebacker

Dave Robinson

Cornerback

Herb Adderley

Cornerback

Lem Barney

Cornerback

Bobby Boyd

Safety

Eddie Meador

Safety

Larry Wilson

Safety

Willie Wood

Punter

Don Chandler

1970s All-Decade Team

Offense

Wide Receiver

Harold Carmichael

Wide Receiver

Drew Pearson

Wide Receiver

Lynn Swann

Wide Receiver

Paul Warfield

Tight End

Dave Casper

Tight End

Charlie Sanders

Tackle

Dan Dierdorf

Tackle

Art Shell

Tackle

Rayfield Wright

Tackle

Ron Yary

Guard

Joe DeLamielleure

Guard

John Hannah

Guard

Larry Little

Guard

Gene Upshaw

Center

Jim Langer

Center

Mike Webster

Quarterback

Terry Bradshaw

Quarterback

Ken Stabler

Quarterback

Roger Staubach

Running Back

Earl Campbell

Running Back

Franco Harris

Running Back

Walter Payton

Running Back

O.J. Simpson

Kicker

Garo Yepremian

Defense

End

Carl Eller

End

L.C. Greenwood

End

Harvey Martin

End

Jack Youngblood

Tackle

Joe Greene

Tackle

Bob Lilly

Tackle

Merlin Olsen

Tackle

Alan Page

Linebacker

Bobby Bell

Linebacker

Robert Brazile

Linebacker

Dick Butkus

Linebacker

Jack Ham

Linebacker

Ted Hendricks

Linebacker

Jack Lambert

Cornerback

Willie Brown

Cornerback

Jimmy Johnson

Cornerback

Roger Wehrli

Cornerback

Louis Wright

Safety

Dick Anderson

Safety

Cliff Harris

Safety

Ken Houston

Safety

Larry Wilson

Punter

Ray Guy

Specialists

Kick Returner

Rick Upchurch

Kick Returner

Billy (White Shoes) Johnson

Coach

Don Shula

Coach

Chuck Noll

1980s All-Decade Team

Offense

Wide Receiver

Jerry Rice

Wide Receiver

Steve Largent

Wide Receiver

James Lofton

Wide Receiver

Art Monk

Tight End

Kellen Winslow

Tight End

Ozzie Newsome

Tackle

Anthony Munoz

Tackle

Jim Covert

Tackle

Gary Zimmerman

Tackle

Joe Jacoby

Guard

John Hannah

Guard

Russ Grimm

Guard

Bill Fralic

Guard

Mike Munchak

Center

Dwight Stephenson

Center

Mike Webster

Quarterback

Joe Montana

Quarterback

Dan Fouts

Running Back

Walter Payton

Running Back

Eric Dickerson

Running Back

Roger Craig

Running Back

John Riggins

Defense

End

Reggie White

End

Howie Long

End

Lee Roy Selmon

End

Bruce Smith

Tackle

Randy White

Tackle

Dan Hampton

Tackle

Keith Millard

Tackle

Dave Butz

Linebacker

Mike Singletary

Linebacker

Lawrence Taylor

Linebacker

Ted Hendricks

Linebacker

Jack Lambert

Linebacker

Andre Tippett

Linebacker

John Anderson

Linebacker

Carl Banks

Cornerback

Mike Haynes

Cornerback

Mel Blount

Cornerback

Frank Minnifield

Cornerback

Lester Hayes

Safety

Ronnie Lott

Safety

Kenny Easley

Safety

Deron Cherry

Safety

Joey Browner

Safety

Nolan Cromwell

Specialists

Punter

Sean Landeta

Punter

Reggie Roby

Kicker

Morten Andersen

Kicker

Gary Anderson

Kicker

Eddie Murray

Punt Returner

Billy (White Shoes) Johnson

Punt Returner

John Taylor

Kick Returner

Mike Nelms

Kick Returner

Rick Upchurch

Coach

Bill Walsh

Coach

Chuck Noll

1990s All-Decade Team

Offense

Wide Receiver

Cris Carter

Wide Receiver

Jerry Rice

Wide Receiver

Tim Brown

Wide Receiver

Michael Irvin

Tight End

Shannon Sharpe

Tight End

Ben Coates

Tackle

William Roaf

Tackle

Gary Zimmerman

Tackle

Tony Boselli

Tackle

Richmond Webb

Guard

Bruce Matthews

Guard

Randall McDaniel

Guard

Larry Allen

Guard

Steve Wisniewski

Center

Dermontti Dawson

Center

Mark Stepnoski

Quarterback

John Elway

Quarterback

Brett Favre

Running Back

Barry Sanders

Running Back

Emmitt Smith

Running Back

Terrell Davis

Running Back

Thurman Thomas

Defense

End

Bruce Smith

End

Reggie White

End

Chris Doleman

End

Neil Smith

Tackle

Cortez Kennedy

Tackle

John Randle

Tackle

Warren Sapp

Tackle

Bryant Young

Linebacker

Kevin Greene

Linebacker

Junior Seau

Linebacker

Derrick Thomas

Linebacker

Cornelius Bennett

Linebacker

Hardy Nickerson

Linebacker

Levon Kirkland

Cornerback

Deion Sanders

Cornerback

Rod Woodson

Cornerback

Darrell Green

Cornerback

Aeneas Williams

Safety

Steve Atwater

Safety

LeRoy Butler

Safety

Carnell Lake

Safety

Ronnie Lott

Specialists

Punter

Darren Bennett

Punter

Sean Landeta

Kicker

Morten Andersen

Kicker

Gary Anderson

Punt Returner

Deion Sanders

Punt Returner

Mel Gray

Kick Returner

Michael Bates

Kick Returner

Mel Gray

Coach

Bill Parcells

Coach

Marv Levy

2000s All-Decade Team

Offense

Wide Receiver

Randy Moss

Wide Receiver

Marvin Harrison

Wide Receiver

Terrell Owens

Wide Receiver

Torry Holt

Tight End

Tony Gonzalez

Tight End

Antonio Gates

Tackle

Walter Jones

Tackle

Jonathan Ogden

Tackle

Orlando Pace

Tackle

William Roaf

Guard

Alan Faneca

Guard

Steve Hutchinson

Guard

Will Shields

Guard

Larry Allen

Center

Kevin Mawae

Center

Olin Kreutz

Quarterback

Tom Brady

Quarterback

Peyton Manning

Running Back

LaDainian Tomlinson

Running Back

Edgerrin James

Running Back

Jamal Lewis

Running Back

Shaun Alexander

Fullback

Lorenzo Neal

Defense

End

Dwight Freeney

End

Michael Strahan

End

Jason Taylor

End

Julius Peppers

Tackle

Richard Seymour

Tackle

Warren Sapp

Tackle

Kevin Williams

Tackle

La’Roi Glover

Linebacker

Ray Lewis

Linebacker

Derrick Brooks

Linebacker

Brian Urlacher

Linebacker

Joey Porter

Linebacker

Zach Thomas

Linebacker

DeMarcus Ware

Cornerback

Champ Bailey

Cornerback

Charles Woodson

Cornerback

Ronde Barber

Cornerback

Ty Law

Safety

Ed Reed

Safety

Brian Dawkins

Safety

Troy Polamalu

Safety

Darren Sharper

Specialists

Punter

Shane Lechler

Punter

Brian Moorman

Kicker

Adam Vinatieri

Kicker

David Akers

Punt Returner

Dante Hall

Punt Returner

Devin Hester

Kick Returner

Joshua Cribbs

Kick Returner

Dante Hall

Coach

Bill Belichick

Coach

Tony Dungy