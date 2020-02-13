Just A Minute: To Unveil Our New NFL Section and Welcome the Lady in Red

BamaCentral is very excited to reveal out new section of the website, which is dedicated to following former Alabama players in the NFL.

The section will be headed by Kristi Patrick, who many of you are already familiar with from her website, TheLadyInRed.net.

Kristi's weekly updates, tracking how all the former Crimson Tide players did in their games, will begin after training camps open in July.

Meanwhile, we're brining her extensive databases to BamaCentral and adding to them as well.

We have three posted already in the new section:

• Alabama players in the NFL does a complete breakdown of each active player, and tracks his progress in the league. The players will also be listed alphabetically, by team, and by position.

• The all-time listing of Alabama players in the NFL is close to completion. It's a listing unlike anything else you'll find on the Internet. We also included the inductions into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

• Finally, our draft listing has every Crimson Tide selection ever made. It will soon include a team-by-team compilation.

As I said we're very excited about this addition, which is only going to get better as we're just getting started, plus having Kristi on our BamaCentral team.

We hope you'll dive into the databases and maybe learn a few things about both the success of the Crimson Tide football program and the NFL.

The page can be found using the index in the upper left-hand corner, the three lines to the left of the SI logo, or hit this link.

As always, we welcome your input. If there's some aspect that we've overlooked, please post or send us a note and we'll get on it. Otherwise, thank you for bring here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide sports as we continue to look for ways to grow and improve.