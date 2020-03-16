Mark Barron Released by Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have released former University of Alabama safety Mark Barron.

With the new NFL year and free agency set to begin on Wednesday, it was one of a handful of cost-cutting moves by the team. The Steelers also terminated the contracts of linebacker Anthony Chickillo and wide receiver Johnny Holton on Monday.

Barron signed with the Steelers as a free agent in 2019, a deal for two years and $12 million including a $5.75 million signing bonus. He made $1 million in base salary and $2.875 million in a prorated bonus last year.

For 2020, he was due to make a base salary of $4.5 million, and $2.875 million prorated bonus. Barron was also slated for a $750,000 roster bonus due to be paid Friday, brining his salary-cap figure to $8.125 million.

Barron was the seventh-overall selection with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012, which led to a five-year, $45 million contract. However, in part due to a coaching change in which he didn't quite fit in the new defensive scheme he was traded to the Rams in 2014.

Barron, now 30 and having converted to inside linebacker, was released by the Rams in a similar cost-cutting move.

He played in 15 games last season, with nine starts. Barron was credited with 82 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass defenses, one fumble recovery and one interception.

The former All-American was on Alabama's 2009 and 2011 national championship teams after being recruited out of Mobile, Ala.