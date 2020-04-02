Video: Which Team will Have More First-Round Draft Selections, Alabama or LSU?
Christopher Walsh
When you win, everyone wants a piece of you.
Even the NFL.
When the 2020 NFL Draft is held April 23-25 it's already a foregone concussion that either Alabama or LSU will have both the most first-round picks, and overall selections.
But chances are neither school will be able to claim both distinctions.
Overall, LSU is expected to have the most players selected, especially after having 16 invited to participate in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
In comparison, Alabama had 10.
Alabama
S Shyheim Carter
DL Raekwon Davis
CB Trevon Diggs
LB Anfernee Jennings
WR Jerry Jeudy
LB Terrell Lewis
S Xavier McKinney
WR Henry Ruggs III
QB Tua Tagovailoa
T Jedrick Wills Jr.
Another player to keep an eye on is safety Jared Mayden. Offensive lineman Matt Womack is also looking to latch on with an NFL team, but isn't expected to be drafted.
LSU
QB Joe Burrow
T Saahdiq Charles
LB K'Lavon Chaisson
C Lloyd Cushenberry
S Grant Delpit
LB Michael Divinity
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
LS Blake Ferguson
CB Kristian Fulton
WR Justin Jefferson
DL Rashard Lawrence II
G Damien Lewis
TE Thaddeus Moss,
LB Jacob Phillips
LB Patrick Queen
TE Stephen Sullivan
The Tigers, who had just three players taken in last year's draft, will probably have somewhere around 12 selected this time.
Alabama will be fortunate to reach double digits for the fourth straight year.
As for the first-round selections, the Crimson Tide has the clear edge. Four, if not five Alabama players could hear their name called among the top 15.
Meanwhile, Burrow is obviously a lock for LSU, but he might be the only one. Jefferson would normally be as well, only it's a very deep draft for wide receivers. It might cause numerous teams to hold off on the position until at least the second round.
Queen, Chiasson, Fulton and Delpit are all considered in the top 20-40 range. Where they all end up will likely depend greatly on how the draft plays out.