Video: Which Team will Have More First-Round Draft Selections, Alabama or LSU?

When you win, everyone wants a piece of you.

Even the NFL.

When the 2020 NFL Draft is held April 23-25 it's already a foregone concussion that either Alabama or LSU will have both the most first-round picks, and overall selections.

But chances are neither school will be able to claim both distinctions.

Overall, LSU is expected to have the most players selected, especially after having 16 invited to participate in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

In comparison, Alabama had 10.

Alabama

S Shyheim Carter

DL Raekwon Davis

CB Trevon Diggs

LB Anfernee Jennings

WR Jerry Jeudy

LB Terrell Lewis

S Xavier McKinney

WR Henry Ruggs III

QB Tua Tagovailoa

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

Another player to keep an eye on is safety Jared Mayden. Offensive lineman Matt Womack is also looking to latch on with an NFL team, but isn't expected to be drafted.

LSU

QB Joe Burrow

T Saahdiq Charles

LB K'Lavon Chaisson

C Lloyd Cushenberry

S Grant Delpit

LB Michael Divinity

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

LS Blake Ferguson

CB Kristian Fulton

WR Justin Jefferson

DL Rashard Lawrence II

G Damien Lewis

TE Thaddeus Moss,

LB Jacob Phillips

LB Patrick Queen

TE Stephen Sullivan

The Tigers, who had just three players taken in last year's draft, will probably have somewhere around 12 selected this time.

Alabama will be fortunate to reach double digits for the fourth straight year.

As for the first-round selections, the Crimson Tide has the clear edge. Four, if not five Alabama players could hear their name called among the top 15.

Meanwhile, Burrow is obviously a lock for LSU, but he might be the only one. Jefferson would normally be as well, only it's a very deep draft for wide receivers. It might cause numerous teams to hold off on the position until at least the second round.

Queen, Chiasson, Fulton and Delpit are all considered in the top 20-40 range. Where they all end up will likely depend greatly on how the draft plays out.