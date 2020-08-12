Bama Central
Top Stories
All Things Bama
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by NFL Teams

Christopher Walsh

Here's the kind of statistic that you will likely never see again in football. 

Nick Saban has had a player selected by every team in the NFL draft. 

That's just at Alabama. You don't even have to factor in his years at LSU and Michigan State. 

Heading into the 2019 draft there were three NFL teams that had yet to pull the trigger. The Carolina Panthers ended that by selecting linebacker Christian Miller in the fourth round. 

The Panthers have only been around since 1995, but of all the teams in the league has selected the fewest number of Crimson Tide players through 2020, with three.

The Denver Broncos were next, selecting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 14th selection in 2020. 

Prior to the selection, the Broncos had the second-longest streak of not drafting an Alabama player, dating back to 2004 when they took wide receiver Triandos Luke in the sixth round. Overall, Denver has drafted just six Crimson Tide players, including running back Bobby Humphrey in the 1989 supplemental draft. 

That left the Philadelphia Eagles, who hadn't drafted an Alabama player since wide receiver Freddie Milons in 2002 (fifth round).

However, the Eagles took former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round this year. Granted, he's listed as being selected from Oklahoma, where he played in 2019, Hurts got his degree from Alabama and go back to the original statement, Nick Saban has had a player selected by every team. 

(Thus, it's a perfect trivia question for Crimson Tide fans). 

As for which NFL teams had drafted the most Alabama players under Saban through 2020, the Baltimore Ravens top the list with seven, followed New England and Washington with both six. 

The teams that had selected just one Saban-coached Alabama player were the Panthers, Bears, Broncos, Chargers and Eagles.  

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

So impressive

Bama/NFL

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big 12 Releases 2020 Football Schedule, Games to Start as Soon as Sept. 12

The league's conference title game will be either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19

Tyler Martin

by

Bostonfan1967

Cary Clark's Greatest Games" 2013 Notre Dame

Irish Failed To Put Up A Fight Vs. Tide

Cary L. Clark

by

TylerMartin

5 Things To Keep An Eye On During Alabama's 2020 Fall Camp

Crimson Tide football is set to open fall camp late, but is still on track to play the 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

With Najee Harris Leading the Running Backs, Alabama's Ground Game in 20/20 Shape

2020 Alabama fall camp position preview series: Running backs

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

10 Things to Ponder About a Power 3 College Football Season

All Things CW: We're a long ways from having a college football season this fall, but if the remaining power conferences manage to play there's a lot of things that will need to be worked out

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American Candidate 2021 DT Damon Payne

A look at Sports Illustrated All-American's No. 2 interior defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Against the Wind

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Michael Jordan Speaks to Alabama Football

The six-time NBA champion spoke to the team via Zoom on Tuesday night

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

All Things Bama Podcast: Will the Big Ten/Pac-12 Regret Their Decisions to Cancel?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Mac Jones Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Jones will aim to be the third quarterback in Alabama program history to take home the award

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin