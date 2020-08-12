All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by NFL Teams

Here's the kind of statistic that you will likely never see again in football.

Nick Saban has had a player selected by every team in the NFL draft.

That's just at Alabama. You don't even have to factor in his years at LSU and Michigan State.

Heading into the 2019 draft there were three NFL teams that had yet to pull the trigger. The Carolina Panthers ended that by selecting linebacker Christian Miller in the fourth round.

The Panthers have only been around since 1995, but of all the teams in the league has selected the fewest number of Crimson Tide players through 2020, with three.

The Denver Broncos were next, selecting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 14th selection in 2020.

Prior to the selection, the Broncos had the second-longest streak of not drafting an Alabama player, dating back to 2004 when they took wide receiver Triandos Luke in the sixth round. Overall, Denver has drafted just six Crimson Tide players, including running back Bobby Humphrey in the 1989 supplemental draft.

That left the Philadelphia Eagles, who hadn't drafted an Alabama player since wide receiver Freddie Milons in 2002 (fifth round).

However, the Eagles took former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round this year. Granted, he's listed as being selected from Oklahoma, where he played in 2019, Hurts got his degree from Alabama and go back to the original statement, Nick Saban has had a player selected by every team.

(Thus, it's a perfect trivia question for Crimson Tide fans).

As for which NFL teams had drafted the most Alabama players under Saban through 2020, the Baltimore Ravens top the list with seven, followed New England and Washington with both six.

The teams that had selected just one Saban-coached Alabama player were the Panthers, Bears, Broncos, Chargers and Eagles.